Carter Stanley’s life began with the heartbreak of the Great Depression, evolved to the struggle to establish a musical career, and ended with an untimely death accelerated by alcohol abuse.

Actor-author Gary Reid offered a one-person show on the bluegrass legend Saturday at the Waynesboro Public Library.

Reid blended the music of Carter Stanley and his more famous brother Ralph with tales of how the brothers rose from obscurity in Southwest Virginia to iconic status. Carter Stanley died from the effects of alcoholism at age 41 in 1966.

Titled “A Life of Sorrow, the Life and Times of Carter Stanley,” Reid seamlessly recounts the struggles of Carter Stanley. Raised in a musical family — his mother played the banjo, and his father sang — Stanley developed a love of music early on.

Speaking in Carter Stanley’s voice, Reid said when he was 10 or 11, he knew “he wanted to make music, he wanted to be an entertainer.’” Besides the family’s love of music, Carter Stanley recalls the family’s Depression-era purchase of a Philco radio. That meant Saturday nights were a time the family could listen to the Grand Ole Opry.

As a young men in their 20s, the Stanley brothers performed songs of bluegrass legend Bill Monroe and wrote songs of their own. At one point, the brothers performed six days a week on Bristol radio station WCYB during the 1950s.

Reid speaks of Stanley’s rivalries with entertainers Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs, who became famous for the song “Foggy Mountain Breakdown” and singing the theme for the Beverley Hillbillies television show.

Reid details Carter Stanley’s use of alcohol, specifically moonshine. Near the show’s end, Carter Stanley converses with a doctor, who tells him he will die if he doesn’t stop drinking. “It’s been a helluva ride for a country boy,” Reid says in the voice of Carter Stanley.

The Stanley brothers performed in 42 states and seven countries, did 300 recordings, and wrote 150 songs. Ralph Stanley’s fame eclipsed his brother’s as an entertainer, including an honorary doctor of music degree from Yale. Ralph Stanley enjoyed another career milestone with his solo performance in the 2000 George Clooney film “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” He died in 2016.

Reid’s journey to performing the one-person show is intriguing. A bluegrass enthusiast and author of a book on the Stanley brothers, Reid conceived the show idea while walking his dog on a Roanoke greenway.

“It was a five-year process,” he said. Part of the effort included two semesters of acting training at Virginia Western Community College and acting in regional community theater. He wrote the one-person show and began performing in 2014. Saturday’s performance was the 113th he has done, including trips to Florida, Arizona, and three Canadian provinces.

Reid has accumulated years of memorabilia on the Stanley brothers, including 80 hours of live recordings, 500 photos, and all their single recordings and album releases. But his reaction is “Can you ever have too much?” on his Carter and Ralph Stanley collection.

Saturday’s performance at the public library received sponsorship from the Friends of the Waynesboro Public Library.

