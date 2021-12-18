The MaDee Project celebrates third annual Christmas Party at Residence Inn of Waynesboro

The MaDee Project, in partnership with Microsoft and The Residence Inn of Waynesboro, was able to make the holidays a little sweeter for local families with children battling cancer. The nonprofit group held its third annual Christmas Party on Saturday for the 18 families in the Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro-area that it supports year-round.

After all supplies, gifts and food were purchased for Saturday, Microsoft employees from northern Virginia raised around $12,000 for the MaDee Project utilizing Microsoft’s employee giving program. Through the program, Microsoft matches employee donations of both time and money to nonprofit organizations of their choosing.

In addition to Microsoft’s donations, Residence Inn General Manager Patricia Wood and hotel employees also contributed gifts to each MaDee Project family. Among the gifts were books, handmade quilts, craft bags, cookies and more.

“We are so grateful for people and places like the Residence Inn of Waynesboro and Microsoft. We couldn’t do this without them,” said Tamara Talley-Campbell, president of the MaDee Project. “If it wasn’t for the community that supports us, we couldn’t do what we do. We are blessed with our community.”