The Wayne Theatre looks to spread Christmas spirit with 'A Christmas Story: The Musical'

The Wayne Theatre is ready to bring some Christmas spirit to Waynesboro.
For the next two weekends, residents and theatre fans alike will be able to watch the local theatre’s take on “A Christmas Story: The Musical,” which opened Thursday. The show will run through this weekend before beginning it’s final four-day slate of performances, which begin on Thursday, and conclude with a matinee performance on Dec. 19.
Director Lesley Larsen is excited for the city to see the show, but admitted she was initially slightly concerned about the play’s adaptation of the beloved film.
“Often when movies get turned into Broadway musicals, they leave key points out,” Larsen said. “They do re-tellings or mess with the heart of the story. What I was so delighted to discover is how music only makes this story better.”
Larsen was also quick to note that those who love the movie will find practically every big scene from the 1983 film onstage at the Wayne, but that many have become enhanced with musical numbers from the show’s cast and ensemble.
“If you’re a fan of the movie, you are not going to be disappointed,” Larsen said. “There are all of the iconic things that happen. With song titles such as ‘Sticky Situation,’ ‘Red Ryder Carbine Action BB Gun,’ or ‘Ralphie to the Rescue,’ if you’re familiar with the movie, you’re like, ‘OK, I think I might know where these are going to be happening or taking place.”
Larsen added the music even gives some characters a bit more depth in the musical than when compared to the film.
“This musical allows us to see a different side of Mom and Dad, the old man and mother,” Larsen said. “It gives them a bit more humanity. If you watch the movie, he seems [like] nothing but a grumpy, swearing kind of curmudgeon. Don’t get me wrong, he is, but he gets opportunities to really showcase the kind of dad that is a little strict, very goofy and very sweet.”
Frank Parker, the Old Man, or Dad … however you want to address him, is played by Wayne Theatre veteran Collin Wheeler, who was quick to agree with Larsen — there’s a whole new side to the swearing Indiana furnace fighter that wasn’t seen when the film was released nearly 40 years ago.
He said the same can be applied to his darling wife onstage, played by Becca Gustafson — his wonderful girlfriend offstage.
“I feel like the songs kind of help flesh out the characters a little bit more, like Becca’s song ‘Just Like That’ when she’s comforting Ralphie and Randy after the fight or ‘Major Award’ when you really get to see that leg lamp in all its glory,” Wheeler said.
Mrs. Parker further agreed with Mr. Parker.
“The story just goes so much more in-depth,” Gustafson said. “You get to know more about each character.”
Of course, the show’s biggest character is Ralphie, played in the musical by young Wayne actor Maddox Knorr.
While Knorr has experience in kids performances of “The Lion King” and “101 Dalmatians” at the local theatre, he’s excited to perform in his first major role at the Wayne.
“This is my first big show,” Maddox said. “It’s been really fun. The cast is so nice. I like how we get to interact, like, not being ourselves and being ourselves.”
While he’s had fun getting the role down, the young actor said that there were some initial challenges to getting ready for his role in the show, such as being constantly carried around the stage and held upside down a lot by a couple of certain coonskin hat-wearing bullies.
Challenges aside, he’s ready to don his pink bunny suit and play Peter Billingsley’s classic role.
“My mom said, ‘Do you want to audition for this?’ and I was, like, ‘Of course!’” Knorr said. “I love this movie. I’m super glad that I get to be showing people what it’s like in a musical as Ralphie.”
The show’s director is also “super glad” that Ralphie is ready to go and is excited for Waynesboro to see him in action.
“Maddox has natural instincts, really great comedic instincts, that are allowing him to really let loose when he’s onstage,” Larsen said. “While he is very young and newer to the theatre, he carries himself with some pretty cool presence and a lot of silliness. You’re going to see a lot of the charm that Ralphie from the movie holds. He’s got a sweet voice, too.”
Like Knorr, Larsen also faced challenges getting ready for the show, such as managing a diverse cast of actors all varying in age.
“This cast has probably more varying age groups than we’ve worked with in a while at the Wayne,” Larsen said. “We’ve got kids as young as eight and adults mixed in with teenagers. That’s provided some interesting challenges as far as making sure that we’re all supporting each other and being mindful of the needs of less-experienced actors while also challenging the actors that have been on stage many times.”
Heading into opening weekend however, she’s incredibly proud of how the group has come together to bring the show to life for the community.
“We’ve got a large group of young kids backstage that are just killing it onstage and are learning some great lessons about how to behave backstage in a theatre setting,” Larsen said. “You’ve got teenagers who bring nothing but ridiculous jokes and all sorts of fun, and then you’ve got the adults. Really, I truly could not have asked for a better cast to be more nurturing and generous to younger actors. All of them take these actors under their wing and really help them out and support them onstage. It’s so cool to see.”
For Wheeler, interacting with the kids may have been a challenge, but he said that it actually turned out to be his favorite part of the show.
“They’ve been really professional backstage,” Wheeler said. “They pull it together [and] know what they’re doing. They’re just great cast members to work with. Sometimes you forget that they’re only eight and nine.”
The Parker family, the annoyed elves, Flick’s tongue, the leg lamp dancers, and more are ready to be seen this weekend when the Wayne Theatre premieres “A Christmas Story: The Musical” at the local theatre downtown.
While it may be a newer take on a beloved classic, the cast members and the show’s director are all ready for the community to enjoy the show and feel a little more spirited this holiday season.
“I’m excited,” Wheeler said. “I think it is a chance for people to come out, come together and just get a little extra Christmas Spirit. I know that’s something that, last year, was kind of hard to find. We found it where we could. This year, we just want to share our Christmas spirit with the community.”
“I highly recommend the show to get you in the Christmas spirit and also support local theatre and the kids that you might know in your neighborhood,” Gustafson said.
“Come on out to see the movie enhanced with music,” Larsen said. “It’s full of sentiment, Christmas spirit, and all of the right kind of feel-good feelings that we want to be feeling this time of year. You’ll certainly recognize the movie throughout all of the pieces. I’m really excited.”
As for the Wayne’s Ralphie, Maddox is also excited for the show, but left a harrowing message for Waynesboro this holiday season.
“We triple-dog dare you to come see the show,” Knorr said.
You know the rules.
Now you have to see it.
Tickets start at $35 for adults and $25 for students.