The Wayne Theatre looks to spread Christmas spirit with 'A Christmas Story: The Musical'

The show’s director is also “super glad” that Ralphie is ready to go and is excited for Waynesboro to see him in action.

“Maddox has natural instincts, really great comedic instincts, that are allowing him to really let loose when he’s onstage,” Larsen said. “While he is very young and newer to the theatre, he carries himself with some pretty cool presence and a lot of silliness. You’re going to see a lot of the charm that Ralphie from the movie holds. He’s got a sweet voice, too.”

Like Knorr, Larsen also faced challenges getting ready for the show, such as managing a diverse cast of actors all varying in age.

“This cast has probably more varying age groups than we’ve worked with in a while at the Wayne,” Larsen said. “We’ve got kids as young as eight and adults mixed in with teenagers. That’s provided some interesting challenges as far as making sure that we’re all supporting each other and being mindful of the needs of less-experienced actors while also challenging the actors that have been on stage many times.”

Heading into opening weekend however, she’s incredibly proud of how the group has come together to bring the show to life for the community.