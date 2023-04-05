Motorists should be alert for nighttime delays Wednesday on southbound Interstate 81 in Augusta County near Staunton.

Contractors for VDOT are scheduled to remove a large overhead sign at mile marker 222.4. The operation will mean lane and on-ramp closures and slow-roll traffic control.

Starting at 8 Wednesday night, the right and center lanes of southbound I-81 will be closed between exit 222 (Route 250/Staunton) and exit 221 (to eastbound I-64). Southbound I-81 motorists will be able to access I-64 eastbound at exit 221, but the on-ramp from Route 250 onto southbound I-81 will be closed.

Between 11:30 and midnight Wednesday, law enforcement will lead a southbound I-81 slow traffic roll starting at exit 227 (Route 612/Verona) and proceeding south past the work zone. The slow traffic roll will create a roughly 15-minute gap in traffic to allow a crane to remove the overhead sign. In addition, during the slow traffic roll, the on-ramp to southbound I-81 from exit 225 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) will be briefly closed.

Lane and ramp closures are scheduled to be lifted by 7 Thursday morning. However, in the event of bad weather, the sign removal and traffic restrictions will be rescheduled for Thursday night.