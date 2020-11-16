Three teens charged with armed robbery at Gypsy Hill Park

STAUNTON — Three teenagers are facing robbery charges after an incident early Saturday morning in Gypsy Hill Park.

The Staunton Police Department said that at approximately 1:30 a.m. a report came in for a robbery. A 21-year-old Staunton resident reported that he was robbed at gunpoint by three juveniles. Property belonging to the victim was stolen before the juveniles fled the area, police said.

All three juveniles were identified and charged following the incident.

A 16-year-old male faces charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and assault and battery.

A 17-year-old male faces charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

A 14-year-old male faces charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and brandishing a firearm.

The three teens were taken into custody on Saturday and Sunday without incident, police said, and are being held at the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

The investigation into the robbery is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Staunton Police Department at (540) 332-3842 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

