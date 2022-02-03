Thrillers top the list of most popular books at area libraries for 2021

Thrillers were among the popular genres of books and John Grisham was one of the most popular authors in 2021 for both the Waynesboro and Augusta County Public Libraries.

In 2021, Waynesboro patrons checked out 80,000 physical items — about 25,000 more than last year, Library Director Kevin Osborne said. Waynesboro also saw 18,000 electronic items checked out which is about the same as 2020.

Mystery, graphic novels and suspense thrillers are the biggest genres among Waynesboro patrons. In 2021, the most popular books were:

1. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig

2. “The Russian” by James O. Born and James Patterson

3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

4. “The Law of Innocence” by Michael Connelly

5. “Daylight” by David Baldacci

6. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah

7. “Before She Disappeared” by Lisa Gardner

8. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham

9. “A Time For Mercy” by John Grisham

10. “Win” by Harlan Coben

11. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama

“Where the Crawdads Sing” has been in the Top 10 in previous years for the Waynesboro Public Library, and was also the the top adult fiction checkout for the Augusta County Library. ACL’s Director Jennifer Brown said the Top 10 books of 2021 were:

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

2. “A Minute to Midnight” by David Baldacci

3. “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate

4. “1984” by George Orwell

5. “The Guardians” by John Grisham

6. “Fair Warning” by Michael Connelly

7. “The Whistler” by John Grisham

8. “Hush” by James Patterson

9. “Walk the Wire” by David Baldacci

10. “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah

The Augusta County Library also saw an increase in their total circulation. In 2020, 476,702 print and digital items were checked out across all seven locations. In 2021, that number increased by more than 15,000 to 493,567.