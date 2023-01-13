Tiny, but mighty: Owners, staff of Micah's Coffee ready to rebuild kiosk after crash

STUARTS DRAFT — Waynesboro Micah’s Coffee may be knocked down, but the owners are determined to rebuild the popular kiosk.

The tiny place with a big, bold taste was destroyed by a first-aid ambulance on Jan. 3 when first-aid crew members were buying coffee at the drive-thru. The driver, 24-year-old Carley Marie Roberts of Staunton, had cut the turn too close when leaving the drive-thru, resulting in the ambulance's rear left tire hopping onto the curb and the top of the vehicle colliding with the roof of the kiosk.

The owners, Megan and Robert “Bobby” Collier, said they’re working diligently, despite the stress of repairing the damages.

“Waynesboro is really important to us,” said Bobby.

Since the incident, the community has outpoured strong support for Micah’s Coffee, offering various ways to help the business.

“Our customers are super, super loyal, and our customers love our baristas,” Megan said. “They know the girls so well, and the girls know the customers so well, so they know exactly what they want to drink as soon as they pull up.”

She said some customers in Waynesboro have driven to Stuarts Draft to grab a coffee and other baked goods.

While the owners remain grateful for the community’s support, they only wish for their customers to continue supporting its Stuarts Draft and Ruckersville locations.

The popular coffee drive-thru was founded in 2004 by Josh “Micah” Akin providing premium coffee. Then, in 2012, Bobby and Megan Collier purchased Micah’s Coffee and extended its locations to Stuarts Draft and Ruckersville.

While most small business owners would be understandably angry about the crash, the Colliers’ said they do not have any animosity toward the driver.

“The driver did not mean to do that. She was pulling up to be a patron, and we’re thankful for her,” said Bobby. “The driver asked when I will get the coffee shop back up and running again. She was sad that we were down.”

Bobby also said the Waynesboro First Aid Crew members are frequent customers of Micah’s Coffee.

“They were very apologetic,” Bobby also said. “It’s one of those moments where you go, ‘what in the world?’ but all they can do is say sorry.”

2023 may have started on the wrong foot for Micah’s Coffee, but the owners expect this year to be a big one for their business. Micah’s Coffee will have an upcoming location in Staunton, with a bigger drive-thru and kiosk.

“This is going to be a big year for us,” said Bobby. “This is a really exciting time for Micah’s because now it’s like, ‘Woah,’ everything is happening at once, but we’re going to get it accomplished.”

If there’s anything the owners have learned from the recent crash, it would be to appreciate the “normal” chaos that comes with the business, such as customer rushes and supplies inventory.

“I’ve learned that normal chaos is good and unscheduled chaos is bad,” Bobby said. “Every day is different when owning a small business. Those are the normal bumps along the way, and something like this makes you appreciate the small things.”