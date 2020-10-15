Tourism revenue reaches $38 million in Waynesboro in 2019

Tourism revenue for the city of Waynesboro reached $38,337,064 in 2019, a 2.3% increase over 2018.

Local tourism-supported jobs totaled 367 while local tourism-related taxes were $1,247,461.

According to the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC), tourism in Virginia generated $27 billion in visitor spending in 2019. The tourism industry also supported 237,000 jobs for Virginia communities and provided $1.8 billion in state and local revenue. Virginia ranks 8th in the nation for domestic travel spending.

The travel industry in the Commonwealth has continued to grow 10 years in a row with a compound annual growth rate of 3.9% since 2010. However, these figures do not account for the impact that COVID-19 has had on the tourism industry.

“Tourism spending is crucial to Waynesboro’s local economy and will play a vital role in economic recovery. As a small city in a beautiful setting with easy access to fantastic outdoor recreation amenities, we are well-positioned for recovery,” said Jennifer Callison, tourism and marketing manager for Waynesboro. “The opening of three new dining establishments, The River Burger Bar, Bottles and The Showroom at Basic City Beer Co., amid the pandemic shows positive momentum in our local tourism industry.”