Tractor Supply to open in Waynesboro next summer

Tractor Supply will open a location in Waynesboro next summer, a company representative confirmed Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The store will provide about 15 new jobs to the area with at least half of those being full-time positions, the spokesperson said.

While Tractor Supply would not confirm an exact location for the future store, a sign along Lew Dewitt Boulevard indicates the store will be located next to the current Augusta Health Urgent Care.

"Tractor Supply is committed to providing its customers with the essential items such as animal feed, pet food and supplies, and cleaning necessities. Other essential items for the rural lifestyle include, pet medicines, agricultural supplies, and heating fuel along with hardware and maintenance supplies," Darias Collins with Tractor Supply said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.