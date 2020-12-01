 Skip to main content
Tractor Supply to open in Waynesboro next summer
Tractor Supply to open in Waynesboro next summer

Tractor Supply coming to Waynesboro

Tractor Supply is opening a location in Waynesboro next summer. While the company would not confirm an exact location for the store, a sign on Lew Dewitt Boulevard indicates it will be located next to the Augusta Health Urgent Care site. 

 Logan Bogert, The News Virginian

Tractor Supply will open a location in Waynesboro next summer, a company representative confirmed Tuesday.

The store will provide about 15 new jobs to the area with at least half of those being full-time positions, the spokesperson said.

While Tractor Supply would not confirm an exact location for the future store, a sign along Lew Dewitt Boulevard indicates the store will be located next to the current Augusta Health Urgent Care.

"Tractor Supply is committed to providing its customers with the essential items such as animal feed, pet food and supplies, and cleaning necessities. Other essential items for the rural lifestyle include, pet medicines, agricultural supplies, and heating fuel along with hardware and maintenance supplies," Darias Collins with Tractor Supply said.

Reporter

Logan Bogert is a reporter for The News Virginian in Waynesboro, Virginia. She can be reached at lbogert@newsvirginian.com or (540) 932-3562. Follow Logan on Twitter at @Logan_Bogert.

