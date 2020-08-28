 Skip to main content
Traffic stop nets three arrests in Waynesboro
Traffic stop nets three arrests in Waynesboro

Three people were arrested following a traffic stop on Lew Dewitt Boulevard Thursday night, Waynesboro police said.

During the stop, Waynesboro Police Department Patrol Division officers recovered marijuana, methamphetamine, a smoking device, scales, two firearms and $1,060.00.

Chaz Dylan Newville, 28 of Waynesboro, was charged with possession of a firearm by a violent felon, class 6 felony, along with possession of methamphetamine, a class 5 felony.

Paul Darryl Edwards, 57 of Stuarts Draft, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Erin Joy Holbrook, 26 of Waynesboro, was charged with possession of a firearm by a non-violent felon, class 6 felony, and possession of methamphetamine.

All three suspects are in custody and are being held at Middle River Regional Jail with no bond.

Chaz Dylan Newville

Chaz Dylan Newville

Erin Joy Holbrook

Erin Joy Holbrook

