Tropical Smoothie Cafe opens in Waynesboro with goal of providing another health option for food

Fans of smoothies, sandwiches and salads have been flocking to Tropical Smoothie Cafe the past two weeks, the regional manager said.

The health-oriented fast-food chain opened a restaurant in Waynesboro Town Center on Memorial Day, which was May 30. When the cafe opened, lines of people were waiting outside, said Jessica Sly, Staunton’s Tropical Smoothie manager who was filling in at the Waynesboro location this week.

The line “was probably from when we started to the time we closed,” she said. “Pretty awesome, we were excited.”

One reason the cafe got off to a strong start opening day is because the restaurant offered free smoothies for a year to the first 10 customers.

“We promoted it initially with, ‘OK, the first 10 people in line are going to get free smoothies for a year,’” said Lisa Dickson, Tropical Smoothie’s district manager. “Well, we had people camping out the day before, which was pretty exciting. So, the owners made the decision to give out more. I think ended up giving a total of 40 free smoothies for a year.”

Since it opened, a steady stream of customers have been visiting the cafe, Sly said.

The cafe has 36 employees, with the majority being young females, almost all of them high school students.

One crew member, Sofia Coppola, a student at Stuarts Draft High School and cheerleader, said working at Tropical Smoothie Cafe has been a fun summer job so far. She said the job has taught her a lot of patience and to keep on going, especially during a rush.

“I’ve learned that talking through it, I’m not usually a very talkative person to people I don’t really know, but learning to be able to talk to them and not be as closed-in as what I was has helped me a lot outside as well,” Coppola said.

She also has made friends with her coworkers.

The cafe hopes to cater their smoothies and foods to everyone in the community, Sly said.

“You have the option to customize however you want,” she said. “People want to get healthy, they want to feel better. They want to live longer.”

