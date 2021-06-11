Turning a page: Waynesboro Public Library resumes kids activities

After a long absence, the Waynesboro Public Library is once again able to host activities for kids in person.
On Wednesday, the library hosted an outside crafts event for children. It was one of their first in-person events since March of 2020, as they only restarted the activities on June 2 and the library reopened on May 11.
The library had gone completely curbside in their service, including handing out take-home craft bags to any child who wanted one, but Wednesday around 15 kids gathered to make art out of sun-sensitive paper.
“I missed this a lot,” said Jamie Kollar, the youth services librarian. “I’m glad we’ve been able to offer the services that we have during the pandemic because people’s safety is the most important thing, but I have definitely missed getting to see everyone.”
Kollar led the kids through the activity, which consisted of gathering leaves to place on sun-sensitive paper. After arranging what they found on the paper, they would let it sit in the sun for a few moments before soaking it in water. At the end of the process, the children proudly held a blue piece of paper with the outlines of what they collected.
The response to the reopening of the library and resumption of activities has been overwhelmingly positive, according to Kollar.
“I think people were more than ready to come back,” she said. “Everybody who has been coming in for the first time over the last few weeks has been really happy to be here and saying that they missed us.”
As they transition back into more normal programming, there are still some hurdles for the youth program. The youth activity center is still closed in the library and being used as a storage space. The library does not feel as though it is time to resume storytime events where 20-30 kids are packed into a single room yet, Kollar said.
The focus for planning is still day-to-day at this point for the library as it continues a gradual return to normalcy.
“We’re thinking in near-future terms,” Kollar said. “We haven’t been making plans for the far-flung future for quite some time. There’s been a lot of, ‘what’s going to happen? We will know when we get there.’ Hopefully, as more people get vaccinated and transmission rates go down, we can get back to doing more programming.”
The Waynesboro Public Library will be hosting outsides craft events for kids every Wednesday of June at 11 a.m. Residents can visit or call the library to register.