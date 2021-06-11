Turning a page: Waynesboro Public Library resumes kids activities

“I think people were more than ready to come back,” she said. “Everybody who has been coming in for the first time over the last few weeks has been really happy to be here and saying that they missed us.”

As they transition back into more normal programming, there are still some hurdles for the youth program. The youth activity center is still closed in the library and being used as a storage space. The library does not feel as though it is time to resume storytime events where 20-30 kids are packed into a single room yet, Kollar said.

The focus for planning is still day-to-day at this point for the library as it continues a gradual return to normalcy.

“We’re thinking in near-future terms,” Kollar said. “We haven’t been making plans for the far-flung future for quite some time. There’s been a lot of, ‘what’s going to happen? We will know when we get there.’ Hopefully, as more people get vaccinated and transmission rates go down, we can get back to doing more programming.”

The Waynesboro Public Library will be hosting outsides craft events for kids every Wednesday of June at 11 a.m. Residents can visit or call the library to register.

