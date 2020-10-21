Two arrested in Waynesboro car break-ins

Two Waynesboro residents were arrested this week in connection to vehicle break-ins in the city.

On Monday around 1 a.m. Waynesboro Police Department officers set up surveillance in the 800 block of King Avenue to apprehend a suspect who had been breaking into vehicles in the area.

The department said within minutes a subject appeared and broke into a parked car. Officers closed in the suspect, a 16-year-old male, and arrested him for breaking into the vehicle.

On Wednesday, the department received a report of an unidentified male breaking into cars. Officers responded to the area and apprehended 20-year-old Jesse Elan Brand.

During the investigation, police discovered multiple vehicles with their “windows smashed and items stolen.”

Brand was charged with two felony counts of property damage, two misdemeanor charges of vehicle theft, two misdemeanor charges of theft and six counts of credit card theft.

Brand is being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

