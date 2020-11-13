Two Augusta County men charged after shooting investigation concludes

Two Augusta County men have been charged with felonies after an argument between them allegedly escalated into an altercation, including blunt force objects and the firing of a pellet gun, the Waynesboro Police Department announced following an investigation.

On Sept. 12 at 3:09 a.m., officers responded to a report that a male had been shot at the 600 block of 14 St., according to the Waynesboro Police Department in a press release.

Upon arrival, officers located the two parties involved as Ryan P. Henry, 24, and Stephen G. Hoffman, 20. Both were from Augusta County and had injuries from an assault, the release said.

Further investigation showed that Henry and Hoffman were at a residence when an argument occurred between the two. Henry allegedly struck Hoffman with a blunt object, injuring Hoffman. Henry went outside to separate from Hoffman, the release said.

Hoffman then retrieved a pellet style rifle and went after Henry outside. Allegedly, Hoffman shot Henry in the throat and then proceeded to bash him in the head with the rifle.

A felony warrant was obtained against both men. Henry was arrested on Nov. 10 on the charge of malicious wounding, and Hoffman was arrested on Nov. 12 on the upgraded charge of aggravated malicious wounding.

Both men are currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail.

