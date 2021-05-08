Two-day Fishersville Antiques Expo draws visitors to Shenandoah Valley

Corry “loves a good antique show” and was happy to be able to be out and about on Saturday.

“I’m here with my sister-in-law, my mom and my grandmother, so it’s a good way to spend the day with family,” she said.

Hanover resident Rick Long was another vendor at this weekend’s show. He’d attended the show as a buyer, but this was his first year selling antiques. Several of his woodworking shows have been canceled because of COVID-19. He had been looking for other shows to participate in.

Long, a retired Henrico County Public Schools shop teacher, calls himself the “old tool man” because of his interest in buying tools to refinish and sell. He first got interested in the trade around 40 years ago.

One of the items he had on display at Saturday’s show included an old broom-making device used to make straw brooms.

“It’s a very old device that came out of Connecticut that’s kind of a collector’s piece. I just didn’t have room to display it in my house, so I decided someone else might enjoy it, so I’m getting rid of it,” Long said.

Stothart and Long were happy with their success at this weekend’s show, noting that their sales had been high.