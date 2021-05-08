Two-day Fishersville Antiques Expo draws visitors to Shenandoah Valley

FISHERSVILLE — Treasure of all sorts was abundant on the second day of the spring Fishersville Antiques Expo at Augusta Expo on Saturday.
The two-day show features hundreds of antique dealers from across the nation and is considered one of the largest quality indoor and outdoor shows in the region.
Former Stuarts Draft resident Liz Stothart grew up attending antique shows with her mom, Betsy Ruehl of Waynesboro. It inspired Stothart, who now lives in Kingsport, Tenn., to start selling antiques.
Stothart, the owner of Liz’s Attic, has been an antique dealer at the Fishersville Antiques Expo for around six years. Her favorite thing about this particular show is the variety of dealers, she said. She hopes that can inspire younger people to get interested in antiques.
“I think people think of antiques and they think of the stuff that their grandmother had, but there’s so much more to it than it,” Stothart said. “We want the twenty-somethings and thirty-somethings out here.”
Charlottesville residents Cassady and Corry Craighill were among the younger buyers at Saturday’s show. They were on the hunt for furniture, art and pillowcases.
“It’s nice to find something that’s timeless and classic and not trendy,” Cassady said.
Corry “loves a good antique show” and was happy to be able to be out and about on Saturday.
“I’m here with my sister-in-law, my mom and my grandmother, so it’s a good way to spend the day with family,” she said.
Hanover resident Rick Long was another vendor at this weekend’s show. He’d attended the show as a buyer, but this was his first year selling antiques. Several of his woodworking shows have been canceled because of COVID-19. He had been looking for other shows to participate in.
Long, a retired Henrico County Public Schools shop teacher, calls himself the “old tool man” because of his interest in buying tools to refinish and sell. He first got interested in the trade around 40 years ago.
One of the items he had on display at Saturday’s show included an old broom-making device used to make straw brooms.
“It’s a very old device that came out of Connecticut that’s kind of a collector’s piece. I just didn’t have room to display it in my house, so I decided someone else might enjoy it, so I’m getting rid of it,” Long said.
Stothart and Long were happy with their success at this weekend’s show, noting that their sales had been high.
Roanoke residents Tim and Ginny Rakes were also first-time attendees at the Fishersville Antiques Expo this weekend. They love traveling to find antique collectibles including glassware, World War II memorabilia and furs.