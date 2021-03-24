Two dead, three hurt in I-81 crash

Two people died and three more are being treated for serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash Monday on northbound Interstate 81 in Augusta County.

Virginia State Police said the accident occurred near the 208-mile marker. A 1998 Chevrolet Blazer was traveling north on I-81 when it ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected back into the travel lane, swerved to miss another vehicle, ran off the left side of the road again and overturned before striking a ditch.

The driver, 63-year-old Nathaniel Gray of Hempstead, N.Y., was transported for treatment of serious injuries. Police said Gray was wearing a seatbelt.

Two of the four passengers in the vehicle died.

Sharon Cisco, 57, of Roslyn Heights, N.Y., was transported to UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville where she died from her injuries. Vetrel Hill, 75, also of Roslyn Heights, died at the scene. Neither were wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle, police said.

Kareem Wallace, 41, was transported for treatment of serious injuries. Wallace was wearing a seatbelt. A 17-year-old female also was transported for treatment of serious injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.