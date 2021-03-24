 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two dead, three hurt in I-81 crash
0 comments
top story

Two dead, three hurt in I-81 crash

{{featured_button_text}}

Two people died and three more are being treated for serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash Monday on northbound Interstate 81 in Augusta County.

Virginia State Police said the accident occurred near the 208-mile marker. A 1998 Chevrolet Blazer was traveling north on I-81 when it ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected back into the travel lane, swerved to miss another vehicle, ran off the left side of the road again and overturned before striking a ditch.

The driver, 63-year-old Nathaniel Gray of Hempstead, N.Y., was transported for treatment of serious injuries. Police said Gray was wearing a seatbelt.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Two of the four passengers in the vehicle died.

Sharon Cisco, 57, of Roslyn Heights, N.Y., was transported to UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville where she died from her injuries. Vetrel Hill, 75, also of Roslyn Heights, died at the scene. Neither were wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle, police said.

Kareem Wallace, 41, was transported for treatment of serious injuries. Wallace was wearing a seatbelt. A 17-year-old female also was transported for treatment of serious injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Police said Wednesday fatigue was a factor in the crash.

Gray was charged with failure to maintain proper control of the vehicle.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Survivor describes 1st Georgia spa shooting scene

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert