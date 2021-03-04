 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two local clubs donate bench made from plastic bags to Waynesboro Post Office
0 comments
top story

Two local clubs donate bench made from plastic bags to Waynesboro Post Office

{{featured_button_text}}
Waynesboro-Augusta Woman's Club, Rose Cliff Garden Club donate bench

The Waynesboro-Augusta Woman’s Club and Rose Cliff Garden Club members donated a bench made of recycled plastic to the Waynesboro Post Office. Front row, left to right: Woman’s Club president Pat Via, Rose Cliff Garden Club member Sara Howlett. Back row, left to right: South Oak Landscaping owner Josh Harris, Woman’s Club environmental chair Nicki Aldridge, Rose Cliff Garden Club president Kim Black, and Waynesboro Post Office worker Michael Rankin.

 Logan Bogert, The News Virginian

Patrons of the Waynesboro Post Office may notice a new addition out front.

Thanks to the Waynesboro-Augusta Woman’s Club and the Rose Cliff Garden Club, a new bench has been added to the front entrance along Wayne Avenue.

While at first glance the bench looks like nothing out of the ordinary, but was actually made entirely out of plastic bags collected by club members.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Woman’s Club environmental chair Nicki Aldridge said the year-long endeavor took about a year to collect 500 pounds of plastic bags.

“It’s a wonderful project and it doesn’t cost us anything (because it’s recycled),” Aldridge said.

This is the third bench the Woman’s Club has donated — the first is located at Augusta Health’s skilled nursing unit and the second is located at the Government Center in Verona.

The Woman’s Club is currently saving plastic bags with plans to produce a fourth bench, but the group has not yet decided on a location.

The Rose Cliff Garden club has maintained the landscaping outside of the Post Office for more than three decades. More recently, the club has utilized South Oak Landscaping owner Josh Harris to maintain the property.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Dallas police officer charged in 2017 killings

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Logan Bogert is a reporter for The News Virginian in Waynesboro, Virginia. She can be reached at lbogert@newsvirginian.com or (540) 932-3562. Follow Logan on Twitter at @Logan_Bogert.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Augusta County Library hires new director
Local News

Augusta County Library hires new director

  • Updated

“I think what I’m most excited about is really delving into the community and getting to know them a little bit better so that I can serve them to the best of my abilities,” Brown said. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert