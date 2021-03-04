Two local clubs donate bench made from plastic bags to Waynesboro Post Office

Patrons of the Waynesboro Post Office may notice a new addition out front.

Thanks to the Waynesboro-Augusta Woman’s Club and the Rose Cliff Garden Club, a new bench has been added to the front entrance along Wayne Avenue.

While at first glance the bench looks like nothing out of the ordinary, but was actually made entirely out of plastic bags collected by club members.

The Woman’s Club environmental chair Nicki Aldridge said the year-long endeavor took about a year to collect 500 pounds of plastic bags.

“It’s a wonderful project and it doesn’t cost us anything (because it’s recycled),” Aldridge said.

This is the third bench the Woman’s Club has donated — the first is located at Augusta Health’s skilled nursing unit and the second is located at the Government Center in Verona.

The Woman’s Club is currently saving plastic bags with plans to produce a fourth bench, but the group has not yet decided on a location.

The Rose Cliff Garden club has maintained the landscaping outside of the Post Office for more than three decades. More recently, the club has utilized South Oak Landscaping owner Josh Harris to maintain the property.

