Two men start Kickstarter campaign to brew up funds for Waynesboro coffee roaster and cafe

Locals looking for freshly-roasted coffee might have another option next year.

Aaron Mallory and Clif Santiago, owners of Happ Coffee Roasters in Waynesboro, recently launched a Kickstarter campaign to start up a coffee roaster and cafe. Mallory and Santiago met when working at another coffee shop. Mallory and his wife, Bethany, opened Farmhaus Coffee Co., a specialty coffee shop, in November 2016 in Waynesboro. Santiago worked there for about two and a half years, which is where he met Mallory.

The two men decided to launch a coffee roaster in 2021 because of the potential impact on the local community, they said.

“Having a roastery just allows us to have a more impact in the community,” Mallory said. “We just want to be a part of something cool happening down here.”

The space, which used to be Virginia Metalcrafters’ industrial complex, is being renovated with more space for potential vendors to rent. The coffee roastery construction is expected to start sometime next week. The goal is to make the roastery interior with a Southern charm with a modern touch.

“What we love about our current shop [Farmhaus Coffee Co.] is that it’s charming and it’s cozy, so we want to be able to integrate a little bit of that charm into that space while preserving the heritage, preserving the natural beauty that’s already here,” Mallory said.

Santiago said the coffee roaster is a big rotating drum that coffee beans can be poured easily into and is usually a fast process. The roastery would receive big bags of coffee beans from different vendors around the world, they would then pour a certain amount into the drum, and the beans will roast for around 10 minutes. After the beans are done roasting, they will be cooled, and delivered to clients.

“We try as hard as we can to get really well-sourced coffee,” Santiago said, in regards of quality. “I think good quality coffee starts on a good farm that’s run with really high ethical standards.”

So far, the Kickstarter campaign has raised more than $7,000, with the average individual contribution between $90 to $100.

“That’s the beauty of Kickstarter,” Mallory said. “I mean, sure, there’s the financial aspect for the business, but it’s also the community aspect of, ‘I helped create this, my contributions, my investments, my sharing or spreading the word is making the community a better place.”

“We’re super stoked,” Santiago said of the individual contributions.

A lot of anticipation is on the big day of the grand opening. Mallory and Santiago hope to be fully operational by the beginning of 2023. They currently have a sample roaster that customers can try at the Waynesboro Farmers Market every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon and will have a temporary roaster at Farmhaus Coffee Co.

“Given how much support, we have many positive things that we’ve heard from people that we’ve never met, I anticipate being flabbergasted,” Santiago said.

The kickstarter fundraiser will end July 31.