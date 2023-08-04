VDOT says that repairs to two Shenandoah Valley Railroad rail crossings will make traffic restrictions necessary at two locations in Weyers Cave and Staunton the weekend of Aug. 11-13.

Digital message signs will advise motorists of the rail-crossing repairs on Route 256 and Route 262. All work is weather permitting.

Route 256 in Weyers Cave will be closed to through traffic from 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, until 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14. This road closure is in Weyers Cave between Route 276/750 (Keezletown Road) and Route 2003 (Wayside Drive). The rail crossing is about a mile east of the Interstate 81 exit 235 interchange.

Local traffic can access homes and businesses on either side of the crossing. Through traffic will be detoured as follows:

 Drivers approaching from the west (including I-81) will go south on Route 11 (Lee Highway) and then north on Route 750 (Keezletown Road) to the end of the detour.

 Drivers approaching from the east (including the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport) will go south on Route 750 (Keezletown Road) and then north on Route 11 (Lee Highway) to the end of the detour.

Another rail crossing repair is set for Sunday, Aug. 13, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) near the intersection of Route 11 (Commerce Road) in Staunton.

During that time, the northbound lane of Route 262 will be closed just east of the intersection. Turn lanes from northbound and southbound Route 11 onto northbound Route 262 will also be closed.

Drivers who need to access northbound Route 262 during the closure will detour south on Route 11, east on Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road), and then south on I-81 to Route 262 at exit 225.