Two-vehicle crash in Augusta County leaves one person seriously injured

FISHERSVILLE — Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Augusta County on Monday, according to a release from the police.
The crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. on Jefferson Highway near Haggerty Lane.
A sedan and pickup truck collided, police said. At least one person was sent to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville for life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
News Virginian Staff Reports
