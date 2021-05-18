 Skip to main content
Two-vehicle crash in Augusta County leaves one person seriously injured
Two-vehicle crash in Augusta County leaves one person seriously injured

FISHERSVILLE — Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Augusta County on Monday, according to a release from the police.

The crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. on Jefferson Highway near Haggerty Lane.

A sedan and pickup truck collided, police said. At least one person was sent to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville for life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian. 

