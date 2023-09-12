CRIMORA — Two women will be making their acting debut this week.

The Crimora Players, sponsored by the Crimora Ruritans, will present “Grandad Steps Out,” a comedy by Felicia Metcalfe, as part of a dinner theater Friday through Sunday at the Crimora Community Center.

Participating in the performance are Annette Gochenour and Aubrey Kudio, both of whom have never acted before.

“I didn’t know what to expect because I have never done this before,” said Gochenour, who plays Ludie Norwood, one of the triplets. “But it’s fun. The camaraderie is great.”

Irene Cash, one of the founding members of The Crimora Players, said Gochenour is an excellent addition to the group of amateur actors.

“She has done a beautiful job,” Cash said. “We love having her.”

Kudio has also enjoyed her experience acting for the first time. The 17-year-old is a senior at Wilson Memorial High School and was asked to participate by her best friend, Olivia Studnicki, while the two of them were working a shift at Chick-fil-A in Waynesboro.

“At first, she was afraid to talk out,” Cash said. “But she worked through that, and she’s fine now.”

Kudio admits to being a little nervous.

“I don’t like public speaking, but doing this has made me come out of my shell a little bit,” she said.

“A little bit?” asked Carla Coffey with a laugh. “We’ve corrupted her.”

Unfortunately for The Crimora Players, this will be Kudio’s first and last play, at least for a while. After she graduates from Wilson Memorial in December, Kudio plans to join the Army and begin basic training in January.

“I come from a military family, so it’s always been in the back of my mind,” Kudio said. “But recently, as I got closer to graduating, I realized that I want the experience.”

“Grandad Steps Out” is a story about a family in which one mistake leads to another. Mrs. Laura Morton, played by Coffey, considers her father, the grandad, a frail and feeble man. When Jim Mahoney, played by Rick Marshall, plans a dinner party for all of their old friends, he and Grandad devise a plan to get him out of the house without informing his daughter.

Unfortunately, Grandad’s clothes are at the dry cleaners, so they steal a suit from his grandson and sneak out of the house. When Laura discovers her father missing, she calls the police.

Meanwhile, the grandson accidentally asks triplets, thinking they are one person instead of three, on a date and has to deal with not having enough money and finding a new suit to replace the one his grandfather stole.

Tyler Koch, 27, plays the grandson. Although he has been acting with The Crimora Players on and off since he was 12 years old, this role is his most significant.

“I get more lines, so it’s harder,” he said. “But it’s a lot of fun, and I like making people laugh.”

Studnicki, also a senior at Wilson Memorial High School, is performing with The Crimora Players for the second time.

“I love this play,” said Studnicki, who plays one of the triplets with Gochenour and Kudio. “It’s so funny. I absolutely adore it. I think everyone who comes to see it will enjoy it and have a good laugh.”

David Stewart, the pastor of Forest Chapel Church of the Brethren in Crimora, plays Grandad and says the play is family-friendly and can be enjoyed by people of all ages.

The Crimora Players formed by accident as an arm of the Forest Chapel Church of the Brethren in 1995, known as the Forest Chapel People. A member of the small church stumbled upon a play script and thought it would be fun to act it out.

“We started out with only six characters,” Cash said in 2016. “We had no idea we were going to do what we’re doing now. It just sort of happened.”

The Forest Chapel Players were renamed Crimora Players in 2001 when they moved to the community center. Since then, the group has performed nearly 100 shows and has raised more than $200,000.

The Crimora Players put on four plays annually in February, May, September and November. They put on a fifth play in July some years, including this year. Proceeds from the dinner theater are often donated to an individual struggling with an illness and medical expenses. Most recipients of financial aid are suggested to the group through local connections.

“I’m proud of this group because they have done a lot of good,” Cash said.

The proceeds from this weekend’s shows will help pay for the final medical and funeral expenses of Stoney Gregory, who died in July from cancer in his mid-60s. He was a member of Forest Chapel Church of the Brethren.

“He was a good guy,” Stewart said. “He was down to earth and very humble.”

The Crimora Players not only perform a show, but they also provide dinner for the audience. The meal includes ham, potatoes, green beans, applesauce, roll and dessert.

The dinner theater costs $15, payable by cash or check at the door. Seating is limited, so call or email to ensure you can enter. The door opens one hour before show time for first-come seating.

Contact Teresa Stewart at (540) 487-0526 or email crimoraplayers@yahoo.com for information or tickets.