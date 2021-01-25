United Way offering free tax preparation for qualified households

Waynesboro residents making less than $57,000 can have their taxes filed for free through United Way of Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro, but the program will look a little different this year.
Through its Valley VITA program, United Way serves locals every year as they gather a team of IRS certified volunteers to file taxes for income-qualified families. Last tax season, United Way filed 1,012 returns and helped area residents save more than $200,000, according to a press release sent out by the organization.
Typically, clients would come into one of sites listed on UWSAW’s website and receive help, but to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the process will be changed this year. At most sites, clients will make their appointments and then remain in their vehicles as they arrive.
“The health and safety of volunteers and clients is of utmost importance to UWSAW,” UWSAW Community Impact Coordinator Sara Hubbell said. “It will take patience and consideration of clients and volunteers to make it work as smoothly as possible.”
Clients will register for a spot on UWSAW’s website where they will have the choice of how long they would like to wait to receive their filed tax documents. They will choose between a one-hour pickup or receiving their documents the following week.
There are four locations to sign up to receive service from including the Rosenwald Community Center in Waynesboro, the United Way office in Staunton, Stuarts Draft High School and Booker T Washington Community Center. Currently, the Waynesboro location is only offering the one-week pickup options but has many open slots for appointments.
Rosenwald is a new site for Waynesboro, and it allows for residents to receive more convenient service this year. Hubbell said that in previous years the only options were one of the other locations further away from their homes.
“We are so excited to have a new site at Rosenwald Community Center,” Hubbell said. “We’ve never been there before, and I’m so thankful to the parks and recreation department for letting four of our volunteers use an indoor space. We’re excited to be in the Waynesboro community and to be more accessible to those residents.”
UWSAW is encouraging clients to sign up early to allow for enough time to receive service, as they learned that e-filed returns would not be accepted until two weeks later than usual on Feb. 12, despite the typical deadline for returns of April 15 not being extended.
“We’re going to have to hold any of the returns we take in before that date and open them back up before we can send them to the IRS,” Hubbell said. “I think a lot of folks are waiting to set their appointment until after the 12th.”
Many Waynesboro residents qualify to have their taxes prepared for free, as according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median income in the city is $45,011. Last year, 27.8% of Valley VITA’s clients were from Waynesboro.
UWSAW also is asking for volunteers to help serve this year. You will need to be IRS certified to help in one of the following roles: site greeters, appointment schedulers, intake specialists and tax preparers. If you cannot get the certification, they are also looking for sites to provide meals and donations of PPEs and cleaning products.
UWSAW has picked up a few volunteers, according to Hubbell, but has also lost several that came out last year because of safety concerns related to the pandemic.
“We’ve lost a couple of volunteers who didn’t feel comfortable working remotely or on a site,” Hubbell said. “They just didn’t feel comfortable volunteering this year or had other things come up. One of the things we’re having an issue with is attracting people who will work that greeter position on-site. It’s a challenge, with tax season being during the colder months, and a lot of people are still nervous about being exposed to COVID.”
You can make an appointment at unitedwayga.org/valley-vita or by calling (540) 221-1654. Appointments are available starting Feb. 2 through April 15.