United Way offering free tax preparation for qualified households

Rosenwald is a new site for Waynesboro, and it allows for residents to receive more convenient service this year. Hubbell said that in previous years the only options were one of the other locations further away from their homes.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are so excited to have a new site at Rosenwald Community Center,” Hubbell said. “We’ve never been there before, and I’m so thankful to the parks and recreation department for letting four of our volunteers use an indoor space. We’re excited to be in the Waynesboro community and to be more accessible to those residents.”

UWSAW is encouraging clients to sign up early to allow for enough time to receive service, as they learned that e-filed returns would not be accepted until two weeks later than usual on Feb. 12, despite the typical deadline for returns of April 15 not being extended.

“We’re going to have to hold any of the returns we take in before that date and open them back up before we can send them to the IRS,” Hubbell said. “I think a lot of folks are waiting to set their appointment until after the 12th.”

Many Waynesboro residents qualify to have their taxes prepared for free, as according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median income in the city is $45,011. Last year, 27.8% of Valley VITA’s clients were from Waynesboro.