Upcoming post-Fourth of July event will end with 'spectacular' fireworks

Waynesboro residents looking to have a belated-July Fourth celebration can do so on July 9.

The city is hosting its Sunrise and Sunset Spectacular in collaboration with the Waynesboro Parks and Recreations and Destination Downtown Waynesboro. The event replaces Waynesboro’s annual Summer Extravaganza, which was two days in 2019, a year before the pandemic.

“That event is different than what we do now, so that’s why we changed the name to avoid confusion,” said Amanda Reeves, Waynesboro Parks and Recreations’ race coordinator.

The fireworks display, also known as the Sunset Spectacular, will start between 9:30-9:45 p.m. and be launched at Sunset Park.

Dwayne Jones, the director of Waynesboro Parks and Recreation said he and his staff are “delighted” to have this long tradition of fireworks display.

“I’ve always been under the contention of, ‘who doesn’t enjoy more fireworks?’” He said. “We’re just super delighted to have it at Sunset Park, delighted to have it to where you can see downtown and lots of different places, and we’re just excited to put on a great show.”

Although Sunset Park is still in the planning stages, Jones said people can view the fireworks from Main Street, Constitution Park or to scope out some areas nearby Sunset Park.

“What we encourage folks to do is plan now where you can see Sunset Park,” he said. “What we recommend if you got a particular spot in mind, take a look it in advance and say, ‘Well, I can’t see Sunset.’ Then, if you can’t see it from that vantage point, then it’s highly likely that you won’t be able to see the fireworks.”

During the Sunrise Spectacular, there will be a 5K and 10K race starting at 8 a.m at Ridgeview Park near the Serenity Garden. Runners will start and finish from Northgate Avenue.

The race is partnered between Waynesboro Parks and Recreations’ and Relay for Life to support the fight against cancer. Runners can make donations during registration and on the day of the race. They will also receive a race day T-shirt, a post-race party with food and drink, and an awards ceremony.

Sarah Severs, president of Destination Downtown Waynesboro, said there will be a number of events going on at Lumos Plaza throughout the afternoon from 2 to 7 p.m. There will also be different food vendors and local artisans, as well as a beer tent in conjunction with Basic City Brewing.

From a hot dog eating to a hula hoop contest, patrons can register for those events in-person. Prizes will be given to the winners.

“It’ll be fun activities for families, so we’re hoping for a large participation,” Severs said.

