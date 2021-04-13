UPDATE: No serious injuries reported in Augusta County plane crash

WEYERS CAVE — Two men were transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg after surviving a plane crash Monday night.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Sean Simmons said that around 7:15 p.m. officers responded to a call of a plane crash near Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport off Little Run Road.

Simmons said two passengers occupying the plane were traveling from Front Royal when they initiated a touch-and-go sequence, hit the fence bordering the airport and crashed into nearby trees.

The two men taken to the hospital suffered only minor injuries.

Jacob Shifflett, a flight instructor with Blue Ridge Aviation, witnessed the plane crash and said the plane appeared to roll to the left, came over the embankment then dropped down before crashing into the trees.

“I saw the left wing drop,” he said.

The FAA and NTSB have both been notified of the crash, police said, and it remains under investigation.

