UPDATE: Two charged with shooting at a vehicle in Stuarts Draft

STUARTS DRAFT — Two people were arrested and charged by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday in connection with shots being fired into an occupied car in Stuarts Draft.

The Sheriff’s Office said the victim of the incident was not injured.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon on Stuarts Draft Highway and resulted in a modified lockdown of all schools and daycare operations in Stuarts Draft. The Sheriff’s Office said no one in the schools or daycare centers was ever in jeopardy, and said the lock down was done out of an abundance of caution.

Arrested and charged were:

» Joseph Darnell Martin of Waynesboro. He is charged with a felony count of maliciously shooting at an occupied motor vehicle; discharging a firearm while in a vehicle to create the risk of injury or death to another person; use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony and one count of attempted felonious assault. Martin is being held without bond in Middle River Regional Jail.

» Peggy Joyce Flanagan of Waynesboro is charged with one felony count of being an accessory to maliciously shoot at an occupied vehicle.

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said this was an isolated incident between three acquaintances and said “there is no threat to the community at this time.”

<&rule>

A vehicle was shot in Stuarts Draft on Thursday around noon on Stuarts Draft Highway, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Although the incident occurred on Stuarts Draft Highway and not school property, all Stuarts Draft schools were placed on a lockdown as a precautionary measure.

“I do not believe there’s a threat to the schools or the community at this time,” Sheriff Donald L. Smith said.

However, there is a large police presence near the schools.

“This is an ongoing investigation and I will have more information as we determine what took place,” Smith said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.