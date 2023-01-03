UPDATE: Waynesboro coffee shop hit by first aid vehicle

A Waynesboro First Aid Crew ambulance crashed into Micah’s Coffee in Waynesboro on late Tuesday morning.

First aid crew members were buying cups of coffee at the drive-thru of the kiosk at 1000 W. Broad Street, said Waynesboro First Aid Crew executive member Steven Ward.

“It was an accident,” Ward said.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department's media release via Facebook, the ambulance driver, Carley Marie Roberts, 24-year old female of Staunton had cut the turn too close when leaving the drive-thru, resulting in the ambulance's rear left tire hopping onto the curb and the top of the vehicle collided with the roof of the kiosk. The ambulance continued for another four feet as the building's foundation partially came off and rotating it approximately 45 degrees. The driver will not be charged.

Two baristas were present inside when the first aid truck hit the kiosk but was unharmed and able to escape through another doorway. Officials said that other cars were in line when the crash happened, but no other injuries or collisions have been reported.

“We’re just really grateful that the baristas were OK, and that’s the most important thing,” said Megan Collier, co-owner of Micah’s Coffee.

The owners and employees were busy cleaning up the aftermath Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re just taking it moment by moment right now, trying what to do next,” Collier said. “This is our original store, and we love our community, and our community loves all of the people that work here.”

The Waynesboro coffee location, which sells coffees, lattes, teas, and more in addition to baked goods and biscotti, will be closed until further notice. Staff will be doubling up this in Micah's Coffee's Stuarts Draft location, according to the business's Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon.

Josh Akin founded Micah’s Coffee in Waynesboro in 2004 as a drive-thru coffee shop providing premium coffee. Akin sold the business in 2012 to Bobby and Megan Collier. Micah’s Coffee has a drive-thru in Stuarts Draft and Ruckersville.