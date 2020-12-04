UPDATED: 308 Middle River Regional Jail inmates positive for COVID-19

More than 200 inmates at Middle River Regional Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, the jail announced Monday evening.

All inmates and staff were tested last Wednesday. From that testing, 213 inmates tested positive.

The jail said Monday that of the 30 housing units, eight male and two female housing units had no positive inmates. Some inmate housing units had one or two inmates test positive, and those inmates have been moved from the housing unit, MRRJ said.

One inmate has been admitted to the hospital with COVID-related symptoms.

All other inmates are isolating in place.

Fourteen additional staff tested positive as well and are self isolating at home. A total of 47 staff have tested positive since Nov. 13. All staff should be clear to return to work by Dec. 7.

The mass testing came after the jail announced on Nov. 17 that nine officers and one nurse were positive for COVID.

Current plans are to retest all inmates and staff in the coming week.

All family visitation and inmate programs remain cancelled for the time being.

