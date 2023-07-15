A 17-year-old juvenile has been arrested for the shooting early Saturday on Cold Springs Road in the Raphine area that seriously injured a 16-year-old.

The wounded 16-year-old was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The Augusta County Sheriff said the suspect was found Saturday in a Staunton apartment building and taken into custody. Criminal petitions, a detention order, and a search warrant were obtained to search the apartment. The juvenile was taken into custody without incident.

Petitions against the juvenile were obtained for aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm in public. The 17-year-old is being held in the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center.

An additional suspect, Daniel Maurice, 20, of Staunton, was also arrested and charged with being an accessory before the fact. Maurice was being held Saturday in Middle River Regional Jail in Verona.

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith thanked the Staunton Police Department for the department's assistance in the case. The police department provided its critical incident response team to search the apartment where the suspect was ultimately found.