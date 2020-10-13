 Skip to main content
UPDATED: Police identify man who died in I-81 crash in Augusta County
UPDATED: Police identify man who died in I-81 crash in Augusta County

Update Oct. 13

Virginia State Police identified the man who died after a single-vehicle crash on I-81 in Augusta County on Friday.

Paul D. Torbicki, 51, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., died at the scene. Police say he was wearing a seatbelt.

Torbicki was driving a 2020 freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and ran off the left side of the road before hitting a ditch and overturning, according to police.

One person is dead following a single-vehicle accident Friday afternoon on Interstate 81 in Augusta County, according to a press release from Virginia State Police.

A tractor-trailer was southbound on I-81 and ran off the road and crashed into the woods at mile marker 233, the release said.

The driver did not survive the crash and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

