 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATED: Police identify wanted man involved in crash into Waynesboro business
0 comments
top story
CRIME

UPDATED: Police identify wanted man involved in crash into Waynesboro business

{{featured_button_text}}

Update March 18

One man has been identified in the crash that occurred at the Hair & Body Shop in Waynesboro on Friday, according to a Facebook post from the Waynesboro Police Department.

Nathan Erik McDaniel, 22, of Waynesboro, is wanted for reckless driving and leaving the scene of the crash, police said.

McDaniel also is a fugitive from justice related to several other previous warrants which have been issued for his arrest, police said. The outstanding warrants include strangulation, larceny, domestic assault and capias violation of probation.

Police said McDaniel’s last known address is 1716 Eastside Highway in Waynesboro.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

Two male suspects are still at large after a vehicle crashed into a structure at 511 West Broad Street in Waynesboro on Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene at 3:53 p.m. after a 1999 red Pontiac Firebird crashed into the Hair & Body Shop.

According to police, no one was injured during the incident.

“There’s not too much more to tell other than what you see out there,” said Waynesboro Police Sgt. Vincent Donald, the shift supervisor on scene Friday. “The only thing you don’t see is two males fled from the vehicle, and they are still at large.”

Police did not release descriptions of the suspects on Friday, but have since released surveillance photos of the two.

Officials said they attempted to locate the driver of the vehicle and were advised by witnesses that the two occupants of the vehicle fled the scene of the crash on foot, according to a Facebook post from the police department.

The suspects are both described as both white males in their mid-twenties, according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

Hair & Body Shop suspects

One of the male suspects in the hit and run that damaged Hair & Body Shop in Waynesboro on Friday, March 12, 2021.
Hair & Body Shop suspects

One of the male suspects in the hit and run that damaged Hair & Body Shop in Waynesboro on Friday, March 12, 2021.

Dana VanBuren and her son Tucker Deaver were inside when the crash happened. VanBuren works as a hair stylist at the Hair & Body Shop and lives in the upstairs of the building.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Honestly, I didn’t know what happened,” VanBuren said. “[Deaver] was upstairs by himself, and I freaked out worrying about him.”

VanBuren said she was in the kitchen, and Deaver was upstairs playing Xbox.

“The whole house shook, and I heard bangs,” VanBuren said.

Deaver said he heard a drift and tires squealing, followed by a crunching sound.

“It sounded like an earthquake,” Deaver said.

VanBuren said another worker had just finished up doing a 90-year-old woman’s hair and left shortly before the crash occurred.

“The whole wall is right there where she would have been sitting under the dryer,” VanBuren said.

The two did not see the suspects flee the car.

Chris Edwards, the owner of the Hair & Body Shop, arrived on the scene around 5:07 p.m. She was shocked to see her business, she said.

“I have done so much work to this building, and all of a sudden there’s nothing I can do,” Edwards said.

Edwards has owned the building for nearly 25 years and had just paid it off, she said.

“We had really been working [and] cleaning getting it ready for spring. We were planning an arrangement for our flowers and all that… now look,” Edwards said with tears in her eyes.

The vehicle was extracted around 5:17 p.m. by R & M Automotive. The total damage cost to the structure has not yet been estimated, according to police.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet Thailand's coronavirus-sniffing canines

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert