UPDATED: Police identify wanted man involved in crash into Waynesboro business

Two male suspects are still at large after a vehicle crashed into a structure at 511 West Broad Street in Waynesboro on Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene at 3:53 p.m. after a 1999 red Pontiac Firebird crashed into the Hair & Body Shop.

According to police, no one was injured during the incident.

“There’s not too much more to tell other than what you see out there,” said Waynesboro Police Sgt. Vincent Donald, the shift supervisor on scene Friday. “The only thing you don’t see is two males fled from the vehicle, and they are still at large.”

Police did not release descriptions of the suspects on Friday, but have since released surveillance photos of the two.

Officials said they attempted to locate the driver of the vehicle and were advised by witnesses that the two occupants of the vehicle fled the scene of the crash on foot, according to a Facebook post from the police department.

The suspects are both described as both white males in their mid-twenties, according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.