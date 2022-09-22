UPDATED: Shenandoah Valley Airport partners with new carrier for flights to Charlotte

WEYERS CAVE — Shenandoah Valley Airport has found a new carrier.

The airport announced Wednesday it will partner with Contour Airlines beginning Nov. 1 to offer daily flights to Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina.

“We’re really excited about this new partnership,” said Heather Ream, SHD director of marketing and communications. “We’ve seen astronomical growth of traffic over the past several years, even in spite of the pandemic.”

To celebrate the partnership, Contour is offering a reduced ticket rate of $49 each way to Charlotte for tickets purchased before Oct. 31. Tickets can be purchased at contourairlines.com, by calling the airline or through travel agencies.

“They [Contour Airlines] have a wonderful history of completion and great customer service, so it felt like a great fit for our community,” Ream said.

SkyWest Airlines, the previous carrier that will maintain service to Chicago and Dulles through Oct. 31, announced in March they were ending service at SHD because of nationwide pilot shortages.

Contour will operate 30-seat jet aircrafts between Weyers Cave and Charlotte. The airline also has a working agreement with American Airlines, where Valley customers can purchase tickets from SHD and connections from American under the same itinerary.

“Charlotte is a very good market for us, you can get to a lot of places,” Ream said. “It’s good for people who just want to go to Charlotte or people who just want to go to other destinations.”

Matt Chaifetz, CEO of Contour Airlines said the airline looks forward to being the carrier of choice in the Valley market.