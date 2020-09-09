UPDATED: Sheriff's office looking for Waynesboro man in connection to Greenville shooting

GREENVILLE — The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Waynesboro man on Wednesday after a shooting that occurred Tuesday in the Greenville area.

Deputies were dispatched to Augusta Health at 8:51 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a patient with a gun shot wound. Upon arrival, deputies found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was later transported to UVA where he continues to be treated for the non-life threatening injury, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had been shot during an altercation at a Greenville home in the 1100 block of McClures Mill Road.

Sheriff Donald Smith said in a statement that the shooting "stemmed from a domestic disturbance."

Arrest warrants have been issued for the alleged shooter, 26-year-old Landon O'Brian Clark. Clark faces three felony charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and malicious wounding.

The sheriff's office said Clark is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Investigator Chad Marshall of the Augusta County Sheriff's Office at (540) 245-5333 or by calling Crime Stoppers anonymously at (800) 322-2017.

