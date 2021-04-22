UPDATED: Stuarts Draft man charged with arson, attempted murder

A Stuarts Draft man was charged with arson following a camper fire on Tuesday.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said around 2 a.m. Tuesday deputies were dispatched to Greenbriar Line for a report of a suspicious fire.

Upon arrival, deputies were able to extinguish the fire with a garden hose. The damage was minimal, about $2,500 of smoke and fire damages to the exterior of the camper, police said.

A suspect was named and deputies determined that 47-year-old Danny E. Hearn Jr. allegedly went to the property and set the camper on fire. Hearn was arrested at a nearby residence on an outstanding warrant for contempt of court. He was subsequently charged with arson and violation of a protective order.

Hearn was transported to Middle River Regional Jail where he is being held without bond.

No injuries were reported in the fire, and police said they will not be releasing a motive.