UPDATED: Stuarts Draft woman wanted for Fishersville shooting turns herself in
UPDATED: Stuarts Draft woman wanted for Fishersville shooting turns herself in

Update Sept. 21

Jacqueline Ramsey turned herself in on Monday and was processed on the nine outstanding felony warrants, the Augusta County Sheriff's Office said.

She is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

Update Sept. 16

FISHERSVILLE — Jacqueline Ramsey remains at large after an alleged shooting incident in Fishersville on Sunday night. 

As a result of an ongoing investigation, Ramsey is charged with eight additional felony charges — including two additional counts of shooting at an occupied vehicle, three counts of use or display of a firearm during the commission of a felony and three count of attempted malicious wounding, according to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office. 

Ramsey may be operating a silver 2010 Lincoln Navigator with an Indiana registration. 

At the time of the shooting, the victim's vehicle was occupied by three individuals, including a child under 10. No injuries were reported. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call investigator Ron Reid of the Augusta County Sheriff's Office at (540) 245-5333 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (800) 322-2017. 

FISHERSVILLE — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the alleged shooter after an incident in Fishersville on Sunday night.

At approximately 9:22 p.m. deputies were dispatched to Foursquare Lane for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with a man in his 30s who reported that while traveling north on Stuarts Draft Highway preparing to turn on to Augusta Farms Road, a vehicle pulled next to his and began firing a weapon. The mans passenger compartment was struck, police said.

When the man attempted to flee, police say the suspect continued firing and “rammed his vehicle” with hers.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

The alleged shooter was identified as Jacqueline N. Ramsey, 38, of Stuarts Draft. She is wanted for shooting into an occupied vehicle. The sheriff’s office said additional charges are likely.

Police said this was “not a random act of violence” and Ramsey targeted the victim.

She is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Jacqueline Ramsey

Ramsey
