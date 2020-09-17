 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATED: Suspect in Greenville shooting turns himself in
0 comments
top story

UPDATED: Suspect in Greenville shooting turns himself in

{{featured_button_text}}

Update Sept. 16

Landon O. Clarke turned himself in to the Waynesboro Police Department on Wednesday, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office announced in a press release.

Clarke was subsequently transported to Middle River Regional Jail where he is being held without bond. The victim in this case has been released from the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Augusta County encourages anyone with information relevant to the investigation to contact Investigator Chad Marshall of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

GREENVILLE — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Waynesboro man on Wednesday after a shooting that occurred Tuesday in the Greenville area.

Deputies were dispatched to Augusta Health at 8:51 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a patient with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, deputies found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was later transported to UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville where he continues to be treated for the non-life threatening injury, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim had been shot during an altercation at a Greenville home in the 1100 block of McClures Mill Road.

Sheriff Donald Smith said in a statement the shooting “stemmed from a domestic disturbance.”

Arrest warrants have been issued for the alleged shooter, 26-year-old Landon O’Brian Clarke. Clarke faces three felony charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and malicious wounding.

The sheriff’s office said Clarke is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Investigator Chad Marshall of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or by calling Crime Stoppers anonymously at (800) 322-2017.

Landon Clarke

Clarke
0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert