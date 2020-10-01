UPDATED: Waynesboro house fire that killed child ruled accidental

A child was killed and his father seriously injured in an early morning house fire in Waynesboro on Wednesday.

“It’s so sad,” said Jennifer Evans, 52, of Waynesboro, who lives across the street from the house that caught fire on Southfork Drive off Sherwood Avenue. “It just happened to fast. My heart goes out to the family.”

Waynesboro Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire with “extensive fire throughout” on a single-family home just before 4 a.m. after Evans called 911.

A couple with two boys lived in the house, Evans said. The oldest child, who is in middle school, rang her doorbell to have her get help, she said.

“The little boy was still in shock,” Evans said. “I’m standing there looking at him trying to figure out what I could do when I heard the mom hollering and screaming.”

Evans said she then walked out from her house to see what was happening and that is when she saw the fire.

“I heard the crackling and popping,” Evans said. “It was just a big blaze.”

The mother, father and oldest son escaped the house fire, but the youngest son, around 8-years-old, was still in the house, Evans said.