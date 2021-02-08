 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATED: Waynesboro police arrest two involved in shooting
0 comments
top story

UPDATED: Waynesboro police arrest two involved in shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

Updated Feb. 8

Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the shooting on Grayson Avenue, according to the Waynesboro Police Department.

The driver of the silver Dodge Charger has been identified as Ailem Rosales-Rodriguez, 25, of Harrisonburg. Rosales-Rodriguez was charged with felony eluding. Rosales-Rodriguez was also arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant for distribution of marijuana. Rosales-Rodrigues is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

Dionte Conrad Barbour, a 29-year-old male, was arrested on several charges related to this investigation, police said. Barbour was identified as one of the suspects that bailed out of the silver Dodge Charger.

After a foot pursuit and a search of the 200 blocks of Henry Ave, Barbour was discovered inside a shed he allegedly broke into to hide from pursuing officers, according to police. Barbour was charged with a misdemeanor for falsely identifying himself to authorities, misdemeanor destruction of property and misdemeanor illegal entrance of property.

Barbour also was arrested in connection to 10 unrelated outstanding felony warrants in Charlottesville.

Barbour is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond. The investigation of Grayson Ave incident continues, according to the Waynesboro Police Department.

Multiple people are detained and one person was injured on Sunday after a shooting in the city, the Waynesboro Police Department said.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Grayson Avenue for a report of gunshots in the area. Responding officers were advised that a silver Dodge Charger was possibly involved in the shooting.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officers located the vehicle and a pursuit ensued when multiple people bailed out of the vehicle, police said. Officers chased the fleeing suspects on foot.

WPD said multiple people are detained for their possible involvement in the incident. One adult male suffered a gunshot wound and traveled to Augusta Health for treatment before being transferred to UVa Medical Center in Charlottesville.

The incident is still under investigation, police said.

Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian. 

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Gov. Gavin Newsom feels the heat

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert