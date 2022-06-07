 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vaccine drive-thru set for Wednesday

Augusta Health in partnership with the Central Shenandoah Health District is offering a 5-11 year-old COVID-19 drive-thru vaccine clinic Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Augusta Health Primary Care at 201 Lew DeWitt Boulevard.

A second drive-thru clinic for 5-11 year-olds is planned for June 21.

