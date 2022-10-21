Vailes Home Improvement Services celebrating 35th anniversary

FISHERSVILLE— Vailes Home Improvement Services, a heating and cooling contracting service company is celebrating 35 years in business.

“Where did the time go?” Chuck Vailes, co-owner of Vailes Home Improvement Services, said with a laugh.

The contracting company was founded in 1987 by brothers Chuck and Robert Vailes after Robert was selling restaurant equipment. Their mother, who worked in real estate, bought a government foreclosure house and convinced the two to renovate the property and rented it out. After buying and renovating three more homes, quite a few people began coming to them for their services.

“We were flipping houses when it wasn’t a thing to do,” Chuck Vailes said.

Although the Vailes no longer specializes in fixer-uppers, the company does remodeling for designer kitchens and bathrooms, including heating and cooling services.

The company was named one of the Valley Favorites in 2021 and 2022. The company has been successful because it develops relationships with its clients, the owners said.

“It’s not something we come in every day and say, ‘We’re going to win the best customer service and be the best place to work for,’” Robert Vailes said. “We try to work at it every day, but that goes to show the longevity.”

Ken Simpson, the company’s lead carpenter of over 24 years, said Chuck and Robert Vailes not only delivers quality work, but care about their employees.

“They care about you as a person and as everybody who works for them. It’s not like you come in and punch a time clock,” he said.

“It’s having pride in what we do and taking care of our company,” Julie Simpson, Vailes Home Improvement Services’ operations manager, added. “With our clients, we’re not one and done, we want to build a relationship and that we continue that relationship through the years.”

The company said they are celebrating their business anniversary all year long, as opposed to having a big pop-up event. However, they are planning to give back to the Waynesboro community by giving away a furnace called Haunted Heaters on Facebook, which is extended until Wednesday at midnight.

“That’s a giveaway to those who need heating, but can’t financially do it, that’s really our goal,” Simpson said.

Along with delivering quality work and retaining the longevity of the company, the Vailes brothers believe that they can continue their success with the community years from now.

“With years of experience, everybody builds on it, so we don’t through trial and learn ourselves the hard way on that one,” Robert Vailes said. “It’s something that we both love doing.”