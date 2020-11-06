Valley Career and Technical Center students collaborate with local businesses, photographers for unique photoshoot opportunity

FISHERSVILLE — More than 100 Valley Career and Technical Center students will have the chance to share their talents with the community on Saturday.
Floriculture, cosmetology, culinary and carpentry students are collaborating with five local businesses and six photographers in the first-ever VCTC styled wedding photoshoot.
“We were trying to think of ways to promote our programs and some of the cool work that our students can do and showcase their talents,” said Kristin Beery, an agriculture teacher at VCTC.
Christina Dixon, VCTC differentiation and placement specialist, said the event was a unique opportunity for students because they can do new things they don’t usually do inside the classroom. Culinary students baked wedding cakes and carpentry students built a wooden, hexagonal arbor for the photoshoot.
“The people outside of here are going to get to see what they can do without them having to go out into the workforce and then have people see what they can do,” Dixon said. “They are getting to see what they can do now.”
Cosmetology students are getting the chance to work with models and style real hair on real people, which is exciting for students, Dixon said.
Each photographer will spend an hour and a half shooting two sets of models in two different setups — elegant fall and woodland holidays. Dixon said the event would not only help the photographers build their portfolios, but it’s also a chance to shoot inside the two greenhouses at the technical center.
“It’s not something that you get to do every day,” Dixon said. “Yes, they have the mountains, yes they have farm fields. I mean there’s lots of beautiful things in the Shenandoah Valley, but this is a unique opportunity to be in a greenhouse and not just get one but two different styled shoots in a professional, collaborative way.”
Businesses participating in the collaboration include Amanda’s Touch Bridal & Formal, FarmChick Baked Goods, Harmony Harvest, Special Events & Moore and Valley Heirlooms.
“Everybody has been willing to help out,” Beery said.
There are still two available spots for any photographer interested in registering for the event as of Friday afternoon. Those interested in registering for the event can do so by scanning a QR code online at https://www.augusta.k12.va.us/cms/lib/VA01000173/Centricity/ModuleInstance/4813/VCTC%20Styled%20Shoot.pdf. The cost is $75 per photographer.
Photographers will shoot in two different shifts from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and then from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
“I think those that have signed up and registered are going to be very pleased,” Dixon said.
