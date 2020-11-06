Valley Career and Technical Center students collaborate with local businesses, photographers for unique photoshoot opportunity

FISHERSVILLE — More than 100 Valley Career and Technical Center students will have the chance to share their talents with the community on Saturday.

Floriculture, cosmetology, culinary and carpentry students are collaborating with five local businesses and six photographers in the first-ever VCTC styled wedding photoshoot.

“We were trying to think of ways to promote our programs and some of the cool work that our students can do and showcase their talents,” said Kristin Beery, an agriculture teacher at VCTC.

Christina Dixon, VCTC differentiation and placement specialist, said the event was a unique opportunity for students because they can do new things they don’t usually do inside the classroom. Culinary students baked wedding cakes and carpentry students built a wooden, hexagonal arbor for the photoshoot.

“The people outside of here are going to get to see what they can do without them having to go out into the workforce and then have people see what they can do,” Dixon said. “They are getting to see what they can do now.”

Cosmetology students are getting the chance to work with models and style real hair on real people, which is exciting for students, Dixon said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}