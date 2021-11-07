Valley Favorite Strite's Donuts returns to Waynesboro

It’s been more than a few months, but they’re finally back.
Strite’s Donuts has returned to Waynesboro at the parking lot behind Kline’s Dairy Bar just off 1235 W. Main St.
They’ll be there from 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every other Wednesday.
While some residents in the city may wish that the local favorite was around a little more often, Strite’s will be venturing off to other Valley cities with the business’ two trailers.
One focuses on towns in the northern Shenandoah Valley, such as Winchester, Strasburg, Woodstock and Front Royal. The other focuses on the southern region of the Valley and can be found in Waynesboro, Bridgewater, Harrisonburg and New Market.
Carl Strite, one of the business’ co-founders, has been selling the business’ donuts to Waynesboro residents on-and-off for the past six-to-seven years. The donut shop was finally able to recently come back into town just two weeks ago after some required repairs were completed to the trailer’s interior.
It was their first time back in the city since May.
“We had to upgrade our fire suppression system for the fire department,” Strite said. “It was very expensive, so it just took us some time to get that done and in place. Now, we’re back.”
As for the reasoning behind Strite’s Donuts limited appearances in the city, Strite says that demand has been incredibly high for the business as of late.
“We used to come here every Wednesday,” Strite said. “We’re going to be, for now, coming every other week because we have multiple places to go. The other thing that’s started to happen is we have more corporate orders. We just did the Sentara hospital in Harrisonburg on Tuesday — 1,800 donuts for them.”
According to the co-founder, Strite’s will also soon be serving up Augusta Health as well as other local organizations throughout the Shenandoah Valley.
“It’s hard to schedule every place like we used to do because there’s so much more to do,” Strite said.
Miriam Strite, Carl’s wife and the business’ second co-founder, knows why the demand is so high. To her, it’s all about the hot and fresh donuts that Strite’s has served its customers since 2004.
“I’ve been here from the very beginning,” Strite said. “In fact, I came up with the recipe.”
That recipe creates the unique yeast-based donut that Strite’s serves Waynesboro. As for what goes into the recipe, Strite said it’s a secret that stays in the family.
What isn’t a secret about Strite’s Donuts, however, is their unique shape. This, Miriam explained, is due to the hexagonal donut cutters that Strite’s uses when cutting their dough.
“We saw that online when we were looking for donut cutters,” Strite said. “It saved dough. So when you’re rolling it out, in-between it, you can get side-by-side with the hexagon. The other one, there was a lot of waste in-between.”
According to Miriam, the hexagonal cutters also create a bigger, fluffier donut for their customers, too.
“This is a 3¼-inch donut,” Strite said. “We brag [about] our big size of donuts.”
As for what flavors customers can expect, Strite’s has fully embraced the holiday season.
Currently, the local business is selling their donuts in glazed, blueberry, chocolate dipped, powdered sugar, cinnamon sugar and bavarian cream flavors. For special flavors, they’re also offering apple spiced donuts and their pumpkin spice donuts, which have become a favorite to both customers and the staff.
Approaching Christmas time, the Strites also prepare gingerbread, snickerdoodle and orange cranberry donuts for their customers, as well.
“We do quite a bit,” Carl said. “We do seven or eight each time when we set up, but we always do the five base flavors. That’s kind of our standard. But then we always include a special.”
For customers who love Strite’s Donuts, but are still looking for a bigger sized portion than what they’re typically served, the business even has them covered there, too.
“We also make a 12-inch donut,” said Strite, who said it’s often made for special occasions such as birthdays, Father’s Day, etc.
At Strite’s, it’s all about the customer. For Carl, they are the reason why he does what he does week-in and week-out and why the trailers are always on the move.
“It’s awesome,” Strite said. “That’s why I do it — it’s because of the people. Here at the donut shop, they’re not here because they need to be here, they’re here because they want to be here. It’s always a happy place here. I love serving the Valley.”
As for Miriam, like her husband, she’s always excited to welcome new first-time customers and show them why she believes that Strite’s Donuts are the best in the Shenandoah Valley.
“If you’ve never had a Strite, you’ve never had a ‘rite’ donut,” she said, smiling.