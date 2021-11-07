Valley Favorite Strite's Donuts returns to Waynesboro

As for the reasoning behind Strite’s Donuts limited appearances in the city, Strite says that demand has been incredibly high for the business as of late.

“We used to come here every Wednesday,” Strite said. “We’re going to be, for now, coming every other week because we have multiple places to go. The other thing that’s started to happen is we have more corporate orders. We just did the Sentara hospital in Harrisonburg on Tuesday — 1,800 donuts for them.”

According to the co-founder, Strite’s will also soon be serving up Augusta Health as well as other local organizations throughout the Shenandoah Valley.

“It’s hard to schedule every place like we used to do because there’s so much more to do,” Strite said.

Miriam Strite, Carl’s wife and the business’ second co-founder, knows why the demand is so high. To her, it’s all about the hot and fresh donuts that Strite’s has served its customers since 2004.

“I’ve been here from the very beginning,” Strite said. “In fact, I came up with the recipe.”

That recipe creates the unique yeast-based donut that Strite’s serves Waynesboro. As for what goes into the recipe, Strite said it’s a secret that stays in the family.