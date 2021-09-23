Valley residents ready for Waynesboro-East Augusta CROP Walk to combat hunger

Gobias has worked the event for nearly 20 years and said although the times have changed, the spirit of the event has not.

“I remember they used to say, ‘We walk because they walk,’” Gobias said. “We walk to try and be in solidarity with people who are so poor that they have to walk maybe blocks or miles to get to the nearest community well to get their water every day or collect food.”

Bruce Hamrick, the steering committee’s treasurer, and his wife, Barbara, have also been regulars at the event for years. While there still was an event held last year, it was not wholly able to be in-person due to the pandemic.

However, this year, the steering committee has planned for the well-being of all participants and hopes plenty of old and new faces alike show up to participate in the event.

“Last year was a loser, but we still did pretty decent with the virtual walk,” Hamrick said. “It wasn’t what everybody was used to, but we were able to do something for last year. Hopefully this year, people are going to show up, be cognizant enough of other people, do their walk and do it as safely as they can.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Regarding the well-bring of all in attendance, Siebken said that this year, certain parts of the CROP Walk have been adjusted with safety in mind.