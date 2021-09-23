Valley residents ready for Waynesboro-East Augusta CROP Walk to combat hunger

For the 46th time, the Waynesboro-East Augusta CROP Walk is ready to take to the streets.
Multiple local churches in Waynesboro and Augusta County will once again join together to raise money to combat hunger both in the community and all over the world.
Marty Siebken, one of the members of the CROP Walk steering committee, has been working the event for years and is ready to see residents walking in-person together again for the first time since 2019.
“It’s a walk that raises money, but also [raises] awareness of food insecurity both locally and globally,” Siebken said.
On Sunday, members of several local churches and civic organizations, such as St. John the Episcopal Church, Grace Lutheran Church, First Baptist Church, and the Key Clubs from Waynesboro High School and Fishburne Military School, will raise and donate money for Church World Services, the parent organization of the event.
“25% of all funds raised stay in the community,” Siebken said.
This year, the collected funds from the walk will benefit four local organizations — Disciples Kitchen, the Valley Program for Aging Services, the Salvation Army and the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
Jan Gobias, another member of the steering committee, added all proceeds will directly tackle food insecurity, and the remaining 75% of the funds raised go toward overseas programs for hunger aid and communities in need.
Gobias has worked the event for nearly 20 years and said although the times have changed, the spirit of the event has not.
“I remember they used to say, ‘We walk because they walk,’” Gobias said. “We walk to try and be in solidarity with people who are so poor that they have to walk maybe blocks or miles to get to the nearest community well to get their water every day or collect food.”
Bruce Hamrick, the steering committee’s treasurer, and his wife, Barbara, have also been regulars at the event for years. While there still was an event held last year, it was not wholly able to be in-person due to the pandemic.
However, this year, the steering committee has planned for the well-being of all participants and hopes plenty of old and new faces alike show up to participate in the event.
“Last year was a loser, but we still did pretty decent with the virtual walk,” Hamrick said. “It wasn’t what everybody was used to, but we were able to do something for last year. Hopefully this year, people are going to show up, be cognizant enough of other people, do their walk and do it as safely as they can.”
Regarding the well-bring of all in attendance, Siebken said that this year, certain parts of the CROP Walk have been adjusted with safety in mind.
“We’re doing a few things to minimize the amount of congregating we’re doing,” Siebken said. “We usually have a sendoff with some announcements, a short worship or liturgy to send off the walkers and then we go off – we’re going to keep that short. We went from three water stops to two so people aren’t congregating along their route. Once they get going, people really do spread out.”
Additionally, for those who still aren’t ready to be together in large groups, Siebken said he doesn’t want anyone to feel unsafe at the event and that participants can walk on one’s own away from the main group if they prefer.
“We expect a smaller turnout because some churches are going to do their own thing,” Siebken said. “We’ve encouraged people to do what makes them feel most comfortable. If they feel more comfortable going out and walking their neighborhood by themselves or with their spouse, please do. Just walk, raise money and let people know what you’re doing so the word gets out.”
For those that do choose to participate in-person at the event, however, he and the rest of the committee are ready to welcome all who attend for the first time in two years.
“We’re excited to get back together as a group,” Siebken said. “It’s a real community event where people from many, many different faiths come together and, for that two-hour period, we can all put aside our theological and political differences and come together to help people that we know really need the help.”
In addition to the money raised for food, Gobias said that all participants are welcome to also bring along non-perishable food items to the CROP Walk, which will then be brought over to the Main Street Methodist Food Pantry.
To the event veteran, any way one chooses to give makes the CROP Walk a special day in the Valley.
“I think there’s a lot of satisfaction in participating in something that you know is going to benefit people that are hungry,” Gobias said. “You’re doing something. You’re raising money and walking, as I said earlier, kind of in solidarity with people who have to walk in order to get their water and food.”
For the Hamricks, they too can’t wait to welcome and walk with everyone on Sunday afternoon.
“We enjoy doing it,” Hamrick said. “We just feel like it’s a way to give something back to the neighborhood and to give something across the world, actually.”
The CROP Walk will take place on Sunday at Ridgeview Park in Waynesboro at 2 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
While everyone is invited to show up in-person, residents can also apply for the walk or simply donate online to help those in hunger at www.crophungerwalk.org/waynesborova.
Cash donations will be accepted in-person at the event, as well.