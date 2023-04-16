Get ready to party hard because Cinco de Mayo will be here before you know it.

Plaza Antigua on 23 Windigrove Dr. is hosting a three-day Cinco de Mayo festival from May 5-7 with live music, food, local business vendors and drinks.

This is the second time Plaza Antigua is hosting Cinco de Mayo, as last year’s festival was held inside the restaurant before its outdoor concert venue, El Corral, was completely built.

“I think since day one, we’ve been the spot for parties and just continuing to make sure that everyone has a good time,” said owner Chris Ornelas. “It’s [Cinco de Mayo] following around a weekend, so just kind of have something to celebrate, keep the weekend going and keep the party vibes going throughout the weekend.”

Contrary to popular belief, Cinco de Mayo is not celebrated as Mexico’s independence from Spain. Mexico gained independence from Spain in 1821, over 50 years before the day was recognized. The holiday is celebrated mainly in the United States because it recognizes Mexican culture and heritage, especially in cities with a larger Latino population.

While the Latino community in Waynesboro is small, Ornelas — who has a Mexican-American heritage — said he wants to bring more recognition to the community.

“We are a part of the community. We all want to be here,” he said. “I like to be involved in the community, give back and do different sorts of charity.”

Performances on May 5 will include DJ Fuego, alternative rock band Above the Down, and Parker Barrow Project, which will perform Southern rock music from 5 to 10 p.m.

May 6 performances will feature singer-songwriter Crystal Armentrout and Soul Cry from 5 to 10 p.m.

Rock band Sun Dried Opossum will wrap up the festival on May 8, beginning at 6 p.m.

Last year, Ornelas said over 500 people attended the Cinco de Mayo festival.

“I’m hoping it’s going to be bigger this year,” he said. “Waynesboro continues to grow, and people are starting to realize what we’re doing outside.”

Ornelas said he and his employees are looking forward to the festival.

“We’re excited. That’s all on everybody’s minds right now,” he said of his restaurant staff. “We’re getting everything ready. It’s one of those days where it’s very stressful, but it’s very exciting to see everybody here and just having a great time.”

Admission to Plaza Antigua’s Cinco de Mayo event is free of charge.