VDOT employee struck by tractor trailer on Afton Mountain
A VDOT Safety Services Patrol employee was struck by a tractor trailer in Augusta County on Wednesday while assisting a disabled motorist, Virginia Police State confirmed.

At 2:11 p.m. the VDOT SSP employee was stopped on the shoulder of the westbound lanes of I-64 at the 98 mile marker assisting a disabled motorist. While outside his vehicle, a westbound tractor-trailer lost control and the trailer slid onto the shoulder, striking the SSP employee and then his vehicle.

The tractor-trailer continued westbound on I-64, police said. A witness to the incident contacted state police and aided troopers in locating the tractor trailer as it was headed northbound on I-81.

State police initiated a traffic stop at the 222 mile marker in Augusta County.

The driver, Jerzy Waclaw Czubak of Ontario, Canada, was charged with one felony count of hit and run and reckless driving. He was taken to Middle River Regional Jail.

The SSP employee, an adult male from Fishersville, was transported to UVA Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

