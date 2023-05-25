Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

To help Virginia motorists make it to their Memorial Day destinations quicker, VDOT is making some holiday weekend changes.

VDOT is expected to suspend most highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon on Friday until noon on Tuesday.

While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, motorists may discover semi-permanent work zones that remain in place.

For Shenandoah Valley travelers, northbound pockets of congestion may appear on Interstate 81 on Monday between Roanoke and Winchester.

Travelers over the Memorial Day weekend are requested to follow safety tips, including designating a driver if you drink, not driving distracted, buckling up, and ensuring children and car seats are secured.

For questions or to report hazardous road conditions, contact VDOT’s 24-hour customer service center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).