VEC Fishersville office remains closed; maintenance work not finished

The Virginia Employment Commission’s Fishersville office on U.S. 250 has been closed since Dec. 26 because of damage.

The office is expected to reopen, but no date has been set for the reopening, according to Joyce Fogg, communications director for the VEC. According to Fogg, those needing to apply for unemployment or make weekly job search reports can do so online. She said that the customer service portal allows for many services to be provided online.

And while the VEC office in Fishersville is not open, Fogg said the office employees are still working remotely.

The most recent VEC unemployment rate report is for November of last year. Statewide, Virginia’s unemployment stood at 2.8 percent. The Staunton-Waynesboro SMSA had a 2.7m percent unemployment rate for November.

Labor force participation continues to be low in the commonwealth, standing at 63.6 percent as of November.