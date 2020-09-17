VHSL approves Championship +1 plan for 2020-21 athletic year

In terms of football, Haun said that only 14 associations nationally are playing football with no modifications at all. The VHSL said 19 associations are playing with some modifications and that 18 others, including Virginia, are not playing at all.

Looking at the recent COVID-19 numbers, Haun said the positivity rate state-wide is “down a little bit,” but the total number of cases have fluctuated between 800 to 1,100 over the past six to eight weeks.

In addition, Haun said that approximately 68 of the 128 schools divisions state wide are fully remote with regards to student learning and it would be difficult to rationalize playing sports while 82% of the state’s students are not in school.

“The primary goal is to get kids in schools,” he said. “As the VHSL, we can open sports up, but that doesn’t mean that all of our kids would be able to play.”

Locally, Central Virginia athletic directors are pleased with the VHSL’s plan.

“We are happy that we will have the opportunity to compete,” William Monroe athletic director Brian Collier said. “Hopefully there are no setbacks and we can continue to move forward.”

Orange County athletic director Michael Neeley said the plan is more than about sports.

“We are excited about an opportunity, not just to get out and compete, but a chance to get back together and feel a sense of normalcy,” he said. “Our families have endured a lot and they’ve been patient. Now, they deserve the return of everything that we love about sports.”

