VHSL Executive Committee set to take next step in return-to-play plan with special work session

Athletic directors, coaches and athletes will move a step closer to having some clarity for the 2020-21 athletic year next week when the Virginia High School League Executive Committee convenes for a special work session to discuss return to play plans.
VHSL Executive Director Dr. Billy Haun and his staff have spent the past three weeks meeting with coaches, student-athletes, principals and administrators to gauge what they would like to see when the games return in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve heard a lot of good ideas,” Haun said. “We are blessed to have a lot of really great minds and thinkers on the committees. It was important to include the coaches. Virginia has some great coaches who are passionate and have dedicated their careers to their specific sports and they’ve provided some great input.”
The meetings included conversations with coach advisory committees from every sport and most of the regional athletic directors. In addition, VHSL staff met with the student advisory committee as well as superintendents on the Executive Committee.
“The reaction by these groups has been very positive,” Haun said. “We’ve had a lot of input and ideas.”
Last month, the Executive Committee unanimously voted to adopt Model 3 of the VHSL Return to Play guidelines, which allows all sports teams to have a season, starting at the end of December.
“The school administrators have been supportive of the condensed school model,” Haun said. “School staffs and administrators are very busy getting the new academic year started. With approximately 80 percent of Virginia’s students returning to school virtually, the condensed schedule allows schools the opportunity to get their schools open before beginning athletic competitions.”
Haun said one of the biggest concerns for the VHSL and school divisions was a spike in positive COVID-19 tests as schools reopen.
“The biggest concern is what might happen in the fall and first semester,” he said. “Many medical professionals are expecting a resurgence of COVID in the fall, in addition to the yearly influenza that affects schools and communities.”
Following last month’s decision, athletic directors requested guidance from the VHSL for a path to what each season would look like and whether it would include playoffs.
“Our coach advisory groups have been very helpful on the idea of postseason play,” Haun said. “Most agree that having some sort of postseason is important for student-athletes and teams. We will propose a plan to the Executive Committee that captures the ideas that we’ve heard.”
The VHSL Executive Director will unveil his plan during Monday’s VHSL Executive Committee work session. The VHSL Executive Committee will discuss the plan based on the feedback and ideas staff collected form committees so they can move forward with a more detailed course of action.
“Developing this plan is going to involve several steps,” Haun said. “On Monday, we will present a plan to the Executive Committee that takes the thoughts and ideas we’ve received so far. This plan will be focused more on what direction we will be headed. Once the Executive Committee provides input on direction, our staff will go back to the table and meet with our groups to get more into the details.”
Haun noted it will be a work in progress.
“This is going to be a difficult job for athletic directors," Haun said, "so we want them to be able to being the process ASAP, but there are some discussions that need to take place prior to this process.”
VHSL officials have talked with high school commissioners from across the country to discuss and share ideas with one another. In addition, they are keeping tabs on the latest trends with the National Federation of State High School Associations as well as the NCAA, the Centers for Disease Control, the Virginia Department of Health and the VHSL’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee.
The staff is keeping up with news concerning myocarditis and the new rapid saliva COVID test that was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to help test players. Haun noted that decisions to use that specific testing would be a local school board decision. It's all part of the bigger plan to get student-athletes and coaches back to competition safely.
“We all understand the physical and mental health benefits of getting our students back to a level of participation,” he said. “The condensed plan leaves open for the opportunity to play all sports in all three seasons. While we are delaying the beginning of competition, VHSL guidelines assist local school divisions to make decisions on how to bring student-athletes together to condition, practice sport-specific skills and increase socialization with friends, teammates and coaches.”
After hundreds of phone calls and online meetings, Haun believes the VHSL is on the right track to getting athletes and coaches back on the field.
“As Executive Director, I am very pleased with the process,” Haun said. “I feel like we’ve been very transparent with schools and the community. Our staff has worked very hard to include many people in the process. The conversations have been focused on, ‘how do we make this work to get the best we can for our student athletes. With that type of thinking, I feel we will create a successful plan.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.