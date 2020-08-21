VHSL Executive Committee set to take next step in return-to-play plan with special work session

“Developing this plan is going to involve several steps,” Haun said. “On Monday, we will present a plan to the Executive Committee that takes the thoughts and ideas we’ve received so far. This plan will be focused more on what direction we will be headed. Once the Executive Committee provides input on direction, our staff will go back to the table and meet with our groups to get more into the details.”

Haun noted it will be a work in progress.

“This is going to be a difficult job for athletic directors," Haun said, "so we want them to be able to being the process ASAP, but there are some discussions that need to take place prior to this process.”

VHSL officials have talked with high school commissioners from across the country to discuss and share ideas with one another. In addition, they are keeping tabs on the latest trends with the National Federation of State High School Associations as well as the NCAA, the Centers for Disease Control, the Virginia Department of Health and the VHSL’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee.