The Virginia Cannabis Control Authority will hold a two-hour town hall meeting on July 12 at Blue Ridge Community College to offer information about cannabis laws and the authority of the CCA.

The meeting is set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Blue Ridge’s Plecker Workforce Center. The July 12 meeting is the sixth one in Virginia, according to Jessica Seier, public affairs manager for the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority.

The meeting will feature 45 minutes of information, including details on Virginia’s cannabis laws. The Virginia General Assembly legalized possession of up to 1 ounce in 2021. However, Seier said legislation allowing retail/recreational access was not re-enacted by the General Assembly.

Under current law, access to cannabis can be obtained through medical certification from a primary care physician. Seier said the recipient would need to go to a dispensary to get the cannabis. Seier said there is no dispensary in the Virginia health service area serving the Shenandoah Valley, but said the cannabis could be obtained at other Virginia locations, such as in Roanoke.

And as of Jan. 1, 2024, the CCA will have regulatory authority over cannabis in Virginia. “We will have to enforce if you break the rules,” Seier said.

Seier said the CCA wants to serve as an apolitical source of credible information surrounding cannabis and advocate for public health and public safety. “We are a new agency, growing fast, and want to get our name out there,” she said. The CCA was established as a state agency by 2021 General Assembly legislation.

The town halls across Virginia have featured a variety of questions, according to Seier. “The questions in Southwest Virginia were about medical marijuana,” she said. “We did one south of Richmond, and there were questions about youth access.”

The town hall is open to the public and will also stream online. Those wishing to speak are urged to sign up online and have a two-minute time limit. Signup can be done by calling up the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority website.