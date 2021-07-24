Virginia Freedom Fest to be held at Plaza Antigua

Ward loves the reggae scene in Virginia and is a fan of its festivals, such as the Virginia Reggae Festival based yearly in the Virginia Beach/Hampton area and the several reggae bands based out of the state, such as Richmond’s Mighty Joshua.

“We love reggae music,” Ward said. “We love the positive energy that it brings and we hear the crowd saying the same thing. I think that reggae music definitely has a place in Virginia, for sure.”

This environment is one that he’s excited to see brought out to Waynesboro and the Valley, and he hopes to see plenty of music lovers at El Corral for the event.

“We really encourage people to come out because I think they’re going to experience a whole host of artists that day that are going to truly impress them,” Ward said. “It’s just going to be a great day of celebration. We love this area, we love the Valley, and we want to see everybody go and enjoy it.”

For Ornelas and Ward, the legalization of marijuana in the state earlier this month served as the inspiration for the show, which Ward said soon evolved into organizing an event just to celebrate freedom in general to close out the month.

