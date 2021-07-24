Virginia Freedom Fest to be held at Plaza Antigua

Just chill.
Live reggae music is coming soon to the Plaza Concert Series.
Virginia Freedom Fest will be held at the El Corral outdoor venue at Plaza Antigua in Waynesboro on Saturday.
Plaza Antigua general manager Chris Ornelas is one of the event coordinators for the reggae festival and said the venue’s series of summer events have been successful so far in its first year of operation.
“So far, it’s been going really good,” Ornelas said. “Feedback has been great. I think everyone’s loving the stage and loving the outdoor venue.”
Local musician Greg Ward is co-producing the event alongside Ornelas and was “tremendously excited” after seeing the venue for the event for the first time.
“Chris has always been a supporter of music since I’ve known him through Plaza Antigua,” Ward said. “But to be able to provide that for the community at large is such a tremendous contribution to all of us as a musical community, both as performers as well as listeners.”
At the festival, Ward won’t just be helping organize the night. He’ll also be performing as an artist, backing guitarist and vocalist alongside several artists that day.
The lineup includes several local reggae musicians, including Davina Jackson, Ever-G and Keith Porter of the Itals. Joel Delgado will be the headliner for the event and kick off the day’s music at 2 p.m.
Ward loves the reggae scene in Virginia and is a fan of its festivals, such as the Virginia Reggae Festival based yearly in the Virginia Beach/Hampton area and the several reggae bands based out of the state, such as Richmond’s Mighty Joshua.
“We love reggae music,” Ward said. “We love the positive energy that it brings and we hear the crowd saying the same thing. I think that reggae music definitely has a place in Virginia, for sure.”
This environment is one that he’s excited to see brought out to Waynesboro and the Valley, and he hopes to see plenty of music lovers at El Corral for the event.
“We really encourage people to come out because I think they’re going to experience a whole host of artists that day that are going to truly impress them,” Ward said. “It’s just going to be a great day of celebration. We love this area, we love the Valley, and we want to see everybody go and enjoy it.”
For Ornelas and Ward, the legalization of marijuana in the state earlier this month served as the inspiration for the show, which Ward said soon evolved into organizing an event just to celebrate freedom in general to close out the month.
Reggae music will be the most prominent part of the event, but plenty of local vendors are also set to leave their mark at the event, as well.
Albemarle Hemp will serve as the major sponsor of the reggae festival and have a vendor stand at the event, as well. Stable Craft Brewing Co. in Waynesboro will also feature their Rastalchemy IPA craft beer — a brew that Ward assisted in making.
Stable Craft Brewer Tony Zappaunbulso described the beer as a West Coast-style India Pale Ale sporting a darker amber color and some caramel malt to provide a faint sweetness.
For Zappaunbulso, what sets the beer aside at the end of the day is the hops.
“There’s loads of Columbus, Warrior, Apollo, Summit [and] Simcoe,” Zappaunbulso said. “It gives the beer a nice bitterness as well as that ‘danky,’ resinous characteristic of what you would get if you were smelling weed.”
The event has already drawn the attention of those outside of the Shenandoah Valley as well as those in it, Ornelas said.
Deep into the restaurant’s summer event series, Ornelas said it’s stressful and somewhat scary putting the shows together, it’s worth it at the end of the day.
“When you see it coming together and you see everybody having a really good time, it feels good,” Ornelas said. “They don’t want to go home sometimes. It’s an awesome feeling.”
Regardless, both Ornelas and Ward said doing a reggae festival at Plaza Antigua annually every year is something they think would be great for the Shenandoah Valley and the Waynesboro community, as there aren’t many music festivals local to the area.
Ward also thinks the location just off interstates 64 and 81 makes it easier for out-of-town attendees to join in on the fun, as well.
Just a little under a week away, Ward is excited for the turnout.
“I just want people to come away feeling like that was possibly the greatest day of their summer,” Ward said.
Just like his co-producer, Ornelas is ready for the festival he hopes is the first of many.
“As it’s getting closer, I think I’m getting even more excited about it,” Ornelas said.
Tickets are on sale for $5 online at vafreedomfest.com.